MAY 26, 2022

Couples at Karan Johar’s birthday bash

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad finally made their relationship official at KJo’s 50th birthday bash! The duo walked hand-in-hand at the star-studded party and posed for photos

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif left the fire alarm ringing with their smashing appearance at the bash. While Vicky wore a black tuxedo, Katrina was seen in a white dress

Abhishek and Aishwarya also arrived at Karan Johar’s birthday bash. The couple looked nothing less than royalty as they posed in front of the shutterbugs

Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai

While the Nawab of Pataudi wore a white tuxedo, Begum Kareena was seen in a blingy midi dress

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput

Shahid and Mira Rajput looked super stylish at KJo’s birthday bash. While Shahid wore a white tuxedo, Mira was seen in a strapless black dress

Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Another adorable couple from B’Town who attended the filmmaker’s party was Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma were also seen arriving at the grand bash. While Arpita wore a blue and black striped gown, Aayush opted for a black suit

Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma

Preity and her hubby Gene Goodenough made a glammed-up appearance too

Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough

Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi

Both Neha and Angad twinned in black. While the actress looked pretty in a gown, Angad was seen donning a tuxedo

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Sriram Nene were another popular B’Town couple to grace Karan Johar’s grand celebration

Madhuri Dixit-Sriram Nene

Lovebirds in town Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh surely turned heads with their style quotient and undeniable chemistry

Jackky-Rakul

Lovebirds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar looked super stylish as they dressed to impress for the special night. The actress’ sheer floral gown totally took the cake

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar

Even Juhi Chawla was also seen with her husband Jai Mehta

Juhi Chawla-Jai Mehta

Anek actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap glammed up for Karan Johar’s party. The husband-and-wife duo also posed for photos

Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap

Filmmaker Kabir Khan and actress-wife Mini Mathur looked fabulous as they turned up for Karan Johar’s birthday bash

Kabir Khan-Mini Mathur

