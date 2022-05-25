Entertainment
Priyakshi Sharma
PINKVILLA STORIES
MAY 26, 2022
Heading 3
|
Couples at Karan Johar’s birthday bash
Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad
Image: Pinkvilla
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad finally made their relationship official at KJo’s 50th birthday bash! The duo walked hand-in-hand at the star-studded party and posed for photos
Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif
Image: Pinkvilla
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif left the fire alarm ringing with their smashing appearance at the bash. While Vicky wore a black tuxedo, Katrina was seen in a white dress
Abhishek and Aishwarya also arrived at Karan Johar’s birthday bash. The couple looked nothing less than royalty as they posed in front of the shutterbugs
Image: Pinkvilla
Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai
While the Nawab of Pataudi wore a white tuxedo, Begum Kareena was seen in a blingy midi dress
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: Pinkvilla
Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput
Shahid and Mira Rajput looked super stylish at KJo’s birthday bash. While Shahid wore a white tuxedo, Mira was seen in a strapless black dress
Image: Pinkvilla
Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia
Another adorable couple from B’Town who attended the filmmaker’s party was Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh
Image: Pinkvilla
Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma were also seen arriving at the grand bash. While Arpita wore a blue and black striped gown, Aayush opted for a black suit
Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma
Image: Pinkvilla
Preity and her hubby Gene Goodenough made a glammed-up appearance too
Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough
Image: Pinkvilla
Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi
Both Neha and Angad twinned in black. While the actress looked pretty in a gown, Angad was seen donning a tuxedo
Image: Pinkvilla
Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Sriram Nene were another popular B’Town couple to grace Karan Johar’s grand celebration
Madhuri Dixit-Sriram Nene
Image: Pinkvilla
Lovebirds in town Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh surely turned heads with their style quotient and undeniable chemistry
Jackky-Rakul
Image: Pinkvilla
Lovebirds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar looked super stylish as they dressed to impress for the special night. The actress’ sheer floral gown totally took the cake
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar
Image: Pinkvilla
Even Juhi Chawla was also seen with her husband Jai Mehta
Juhi Chawla-Jai Mehta
Image: Pinkvilla
Anek actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap glammed up for Karan Johar’s party. The husband-and-wife duo also posed for photos
Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap
Image: Pinkvilla
Filmmaker Kabir Khan and actress-wife Mini Mathur looked fabulous as they turned up for Karan Johar’s birthday bash
Kabir Khan-Mini Mathur
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Alia to SRK Karan Johar's best selfies