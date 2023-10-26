Heading 3

Raina Reyaz 

Entertainment

26 OCTOBER, 2023

Couples on the Koffee Couch

This evergreen couple provided a glimpse into their two-decade-long relationship, revealing the ups and downs that have only strengthened their bond

Ajay Devgn and Kajol (Season 6, Episode 7)

A heartwarming journey through their Bollywood love story, offering insights into their enduring marriage and the golden era of Hindi cinema 

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor (Season 1, Episode 21)

Their episode was filled with laughter and playful banter, reflecting their dynamic personalities and affection for each other

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (Season 8, Episode 1)

In the unforgettable "Koffee with Karan" episode featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor, the ex-lovers provided a rare glimpse into their relationship 

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor (Season 2, Episode 4)

Known for their chemistry, Saifeena (as they’re fondly called) shared anecdotes about their relationship, family, and more, making for an entertaining episode

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan (Season 3, Episode 5)

Their episode gave fans a glimpse of their unconventional love story and insights into their life as parents

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput (Season 5, Episode 9)

Twinkle's wit and Akshay's humor made for a hilarious episode where they didn't hold back on sharing quirky details about their marriage

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar (Season 5, Episode 2)

A candid exploration of ex-lovers John and Bipasha, their high-profile relationship, with revelations about their love story and what led to their eventual breakup 

Bipasha Basu and John Abraham (Season 2, Episode 13) 

The power couple opened up about their love story and life after marriage, offering a glimpse into their enduring romance

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan (Season 3, Episode 1)

Ex-lovers Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, the on-screen chemistry from their film "Aashiqui 2" translated into an engaging and lighthearted conversation, where they discussed their friendship and work experiences

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor (Season 4, Episode 15)

