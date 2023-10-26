Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
26 OCTOBER, 2023
Couples on the Koffee Couch
This evergreen couple provided a glimpse into their two-decade-long relationship, revealing the ups and downs that have only strengthened their bond
Ajay Devgn and Kajol (Season 6, Episode 7)
Image: IMDb
A heartwarming journey through their Bollywood love story, offering insights into their enduring marriage and the golden era of Hindi cinema
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor (Season 1, Episode 21)
Image: IMDb
Their episode was filled with laughter and playful banter, reflecting their dynamic personalities and affection for each other
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (Season 8, Episode 1)
Image: Instagram- deepikapadukone
In the unforgettable "Koffee with Karan" episode featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor, the ex-lovers provided a rare glimpse into their relationship
Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor (Season 2, Episode 4)
Image: IMDb
Known for their chemistry, Saifeena (as they’re fondly called) shared anecdotes about their relationship, family, and more, making for an entertaining episode
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan (Season 3, Episode 5)
Image: IMDb
Their episode gave fans a glimpse of their unconventional love story and insights into their life as parents
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput (Season 5, Episode 9)
Image: IMDb
Twinkle's wit and Akshay's humor made for a hilarious episode where they didn't hold back on sharing quirky details about their marriage
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar (Season 5, Episode 2)
Image: IMDb
A candid exploration of ex-lovers John and Bipasha, their high-profile relationship, with revelations about their love story and what led to their eventual breakup
Bipasha Basu and John Abraham (Season 2, Episode 13)
Image: IMDb
The power couple opened up about their love story and life after marriage, offering a glimpse into their enduring romance
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan (Season 3, Episode 1)
Image: IMDb
Ex-lovers Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, the on-screen chemistry from their film "Aashiqui 2" translated into an engaging and lighthearted conversation, where they discussed their friendship and work experiences
Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor (Season 4, Episode 15)
Image: IMDb
