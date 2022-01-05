Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
JAN 05, 2022
Couples who didn't shy away from PDA
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal
Katrina and Vicky never shared a moment together in public before they tied the knot on December 9th, 2021
Image: Joseph Radhik
Following their marriage, the pair have been posting adorable pictures of themselves, expressing their affection
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh
Bajirao and Mastani married in 2018 and the duo has been setting relationship goals ever since
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
The couple has never been shy about expressing their love on social media or in public
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli
The actress and the cricketer tied the knot in December 2017 and are adored by millions of people as a couple
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The pair often post adorable pictures on social media and express their undying love for each other
Image: Ajay Devgn Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt
The couple has always been tight-lipped about their relationship, with only a few glimpses of the two on social media
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
During Diwali, last year, Alia even shared a romantic photo with Ranbir on social media, professing their love for each other
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora
Malaika and Arjun are one of the most fashionable couples in B-town
Video: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
They often post their adorable pictures on social media, leaving fans awestruck
Video: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
