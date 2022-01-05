Entertainment

Couples who didn't shy away from PDA

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

Katrina and Vicky never shared a moment together in public before they tied the knot on December 9th, 2021

Image: Joseph Radhik

Following their marriage, the pair have been posting adorable pictures of themselves, expressing their affection

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh

Bajirao and Mastani married in 2018 and the duo has been setting relationship goals ever since

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The couple has never been shy about expressing their love on social media or in public

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

The actress and the cricketer tied the knot in December 2017 and are adored by millions of people as a couple

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The pair often post adorable pictures on social media and express their undying love for each other

Image: Ajay Devgn Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt

The couple has always been tight-lipped about their relationship, with only a few glimpses of the two on social media

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

During Diwali, last year, Alia even shared a romantic photo with Ranbir on social media, professing their love for each other

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora

Malaika and Arjun are one of the most fashionable couples in B-town

Video: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

They often post their adorable pictures on social media, leaving fans awestruck

Video: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

