Heading 3
Couples who fell in love on the sets
Shefali Fernandes
Nov 08, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Source: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone fell in love while shooting for Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Later in 2018, they got married on 14 November.
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Later, they tied the knot on April 14, 2022.
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan fell in love during the shooting of the film Tashan. The couple tied the knot on October 16, 2012.
Source: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fell in love on the sets of Mani Ratnam's Guru. Later, the two got married on April 30, 2007.
Source: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover fell in love while filming for a horror movie titled Alone. They tied the knot on April 30, 2016.
Source: Stories by Joseph Radhik
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal
Love blossomed between Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal in 2012, on the sets of their movie, Fukrey.
Source: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's friendship turned into a serious relationship on the sets of their movie International Khiladi.
Source: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan
Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan tied the knot on January 25, 2015. Their love story started on the set of Dhoondte Reh Jaoge in 2009.
Source: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia's beautiful love story began on the set of their first film, Tujhe Meri Kasam.
Click Here
Source: Ajay Devgn Instagram
Kajol and Ajay Devgn
Kajol and Ajay Devgn met on the sets of their 1995 film Hulchul. The couple tied the knot on February 24, 1999, at their Mumbai home.