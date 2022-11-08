Heading 3

Couples who fell in love on the sets

Shefali Fernandes

Nov 08, 2022

Source: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone fell in love while shooting for Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Later in 2018, they got married on 14 November.

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Later, they tied the knot on April 14, 2022.

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan fell in love during the shooting of the film Tashan. The couple tied the knot on October 16, 2012.

Source: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan 

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fell in love on the sets of Mani Ratnam's Guru. Later, the two got married on April 30, 2007.

Source: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover 

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover fell in love while filming for a horror movie titled Alone. They tied the knot on April 30, 2016.

Source: Stories by Joseph Radhik

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal 

Love blossomed between Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal in 2012, on the sets of their movie, Fukrey.

Source: Twinkle Khanna Instagram

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's friendship turned into a serious relationship on the sets of their movie International Khiladi.

Source: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan tied the knot on January 25, 2015. Their love story started on the set of Dhoondte Reh Jaoge in 2009.

Source: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia's beautiful love story began on the set of their first film, Tujhe Meri Kasam.

Source: Ajay Devgn Instagram

Kajol and Ajay Devgn

Kajol and Ajay Devgn met on the sets of their 1995 film Hulchul. The couple tied the knot on February 24, 1999, at their Mumbai home. 

