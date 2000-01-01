Entertainment

Couples who fell in love on movie sets

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

The love between DeepVeer blossomed on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. From co-actors, they have turned into soulmates

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

In 2013, Anushka and Virat met while shooting for a television commercial. Apparently, they perfectly clicked and became friends and since then there is no looking back

It was reportedly during the movie Tashan when Saifeena starred opposite each other and sparks flew

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

While filming for Mani Ratnam’s Guru, the duo reportedly fell head over heels in love with each other and finally got married in 2007

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Akshay allegedly fell in love with the actress during a Filmfare Magazine shoot in Mumbai. Later during the shoot of the movie International Khiladi, their friendship turned into a serious relationship

Image : Twinkle Khanna Instagram

Twinkle Khanna-Akshay Kumar

Image: Kajol Instagram

This couple apparently first met each other on the sets of Hulchul. Kajol was at the peak of her career when she got hitched to Ajay Devgn in 1999

Kajol-Ajay Devgn

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

The sizzling couple met on the sets of their movie Alone. They instantly clicked with each other and started dating

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

This cute couple worked together in the movies Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge, 99 and Go Goa Gone. According to reports, they fell in love with each other on the sets of Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge

Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu

Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram

According to reports, love between this duo blossomed during their debut movie Tujhe Meri Kasam

Genelia-Riteish Deshmukh

Image: Richa Chadha Instagram

Although these two are not married yet, reportedly that is going to happen soon. Richa and Ali met on the sets of Fukrey and sparks flew

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal

