Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
The love between DeepVeer blossomed on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. From co-actors, they have turned into soulmates
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
In 2013, Anushka and Virat met while shooting for a television commercial. Apparently, they perfectly clicked and became friends and since then there is no looking back
It was reportedly during the movie Tashan when Saifeena starred opposite each other and sparks flew
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan
While filming for Mani Ratnam’s Guru, the duo reportedly fell head over heels in love with each other and finally got married in 2007
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Akshay allegedly fell in love with the actress during a Filmfare Magazine shoot in Mumbai. Later during the shoot of the movie International Khiladi, their friendship turned into a serious relationship
Image : Twinkle Khanna Instagram
Twinkle Khanna-Akshay Kumar
Image: Kajol Instagram
This couple apparently first met each other on the sets of Hulchul. Kajol was at the peak of her career when she got hitched to Ajay Devgn in 1999
Kajol-Ajay Devgn
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
The sizzling couple met on the sets of their movie Alone. They instantly clicked with each other and started dating
Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
This cute couple worked together in the movies Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge, 99 and Go Goa Gone. According to reports, they fell in love with each other on the sets of Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge
Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu
Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram
According to reports, love between this duo blossomed during their debut movie Tujhe Meri Kasam
Genelia-Riteish Deshmukh
Image: Richa Chadha Instagram
Although these two are not married yet, reportedly that is going to happen soon. Richa and Ali met on the sets of Fukrey and sparks flew
Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal
