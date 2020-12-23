Couples who had interfaith marriages December 23, 2020
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the power couples in Bollywood
While Kareena is a Punjabi, Saif is a Muslim. They have a son named Taimur and are expecting their second child soon
After dating for a long time, Riteish Deshmukh, a Hindu, Genelia D'Souza, a Christian happily married each other
Before tying the knot, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were also in a live-in-relationship
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are one of the 'IT' couples in Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are Bollywood's most loved celebrity couple
While Shah Rukh Khan is a Muslim, Gauri comes from a Hindu Brahmin family
Zayed Khan and Malaika Parekh fell in love as teenagers and are happily married
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas had a Hindu, as well as a Christian wedding
Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan is happily married to actress Sagarika Ghatge
Amrita Arora, who is a Punjabi born to a Christian mother, got married to
Shakeel Ladak who is a Muslim businessman
