Couples whose Insta-PDA is on point
Shefali Fernandes
Nov 04, 2022
Entertainment
Source: Gauri Khan Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan
In this vintage photo, Shah Rukh Khan with his dimpled smile looks adorably toward his wife Gauri Khan.
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can't take their eyes off each other as they hold each other close.
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas
The photo shows Nick Jonas holding Priyanka Chopra and giving her a kiss on her forehead.
Source: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh posted an unseen mushy photo with his wife Deepika Padukone wherein they were seen sharing a kiss.
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal
Twinning in pink traditional outfits, Vicky Kaushal is seen giving Katrina Kaif a kiss on her forehead as they posed next to a stairway.
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja
Sonam Kapoor looks all decked up in a white sweater as she shared a kiss with Anand Ahuja.
Source: Virat Kohli Instagram
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli
On the 2nd wedding anniversary, Virat Kohli was seen kissing his wife on Anushka Sharma's forehead in the monochrome photo.
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan gets a 'kiss of love' from her husband Saif Ali Khan as they vacation in London.
Source: Farhan Akhtar Instagram
Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all smiles on their D-day.
Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram
Shahid Kapoor-Mira Kapoor
Mira Kapoor shared a romantic picture with Shahid Kapoor as they sealed the deal with a kiss.