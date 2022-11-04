Heading 3

Couples whose Insta-PDA is on point

Shefali Fernandes

Nov 04, 2022

Entertainment

Source: Gauri Khan Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan 

In this vintage photo, Shah Rukh Khan with his dimpled smile looks adorably toward his wife Gauri Khan.

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can't take their eyes off each other as they hold each other close.

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

The photo shows Nick Jonas holding Priyanka Chopra and giving her a kiss on her forehead. 

Source: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh posted an unseen mushy photo with his wife Deepika Padukone wherein they were seen sharing a kiss.

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

Twinning in pink traditional outfits, Vicky Kaushal is seen giving Katrina Kaif a kiss on her forehead as they posed next to a stairway.

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor looks all decked up in a white sweater as she shared a kiss with Anand Ahuja.

Source: Virat Kohli Instagram

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

On the 2nd wedding anniversary, Virat Kohli was seen kissing his wife on Anushka Sharma's forehead in the monochrome photo.

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan gets a 'kiss of love' from her husband Saif Ali Khan as they vacation in London.

Source: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all smiles on their D-day.

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor shared a romantic picture with Shahid Kapoor as they sealed the deal with a kiss.

