Crazy Cool Concepts from K-dramas
A woman gets pulled into her father's webtoon, interacting with its characters and altering the storyline
Image: MBC
W: Two Worlds
An alien stranded on Earth for 400 years falls in love with a top actress
Image: SBS
My Love from the Star
A man allergic to human touch falls for a woman pretending to be a robot
I’m Not a Robot
Image: MBC
An immortal goblin seeks a human bride to end his eternal life, but their bond complicates things
Goblin
Image: tvN
A mermaid from the Joseon era ends up in modern Seoul, searching for her reincarnated love
The Legend of the Blue Sea
Image: SBS
A high school girl realizes she’s a character in a comic book and fights to change her fate
Extraordinary You
Image: MBC
A CEO investigates a VR game’s mysteries that blur the lines between reality and virtuality
Memories of the Alhambra
Image: tvN
A scientist creates an AI robot modeled after her son to protect him and his company
Are You Human Too?
Image: KBS2
A young man with psychometric abilities uses his powers to solve crimes and uncover his tragic past
He Is Psychometric
Image: tvN
A magical bar run by a grumpy woman and her employees helps customers resolve their grudges through dreams
Mystic Pop-up Bar
Image: JTBC