july 21, 2024

Crazy Cool Concepts from K-dramas

A woman gets pulled into her father's webtoon, interacting with its characters and altering the storyline

Image: MBC

W: Two Worlds

An alien stranded on Earth for 400 years falls in love with a top actress

Image: SBS

My Love from the Star

A man allergic to human touch falls for a woman pretending to be a robot

I’m Not a Robot 

Image: MBC

An immortal goblin seeks a human bride to end his eternal life, but their bond complicates things

Goblin

Image: tvN

A mermaid from the Joseon era ends up in modern Seoul, searching for her reincarnated love

The Legend of the Blue Sea

Image: SBS

A high school girl realizes she’s a character in a comic book and fights to change her fate

Extraordinary You

Image: MBC

A CEO investigates a VR game’s mysteries that blur the lines between reality and virtuality

Memories of the Alhambra

Image: tvN

A scientist creates an AI robot modeled after her son to protect him and his company

Are You Human Too? 

Image: KBS2

A young man with psychometric abilities uses his powers to solve crimes and uncover his tragic past

He Is Psychometric 

Image: tvN

A magical bar run by a grumpy woman and her employees helps customers resolve their grudges through dreams

Mystic Pop-up Bar

Image: JTBC

