Cricket films to see before 83's release
Sachin: A Billion Dreams
The 2017 film is a documentary film based on the God of Indian Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, and it gained favourable reviews
M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story
The 2016 film based on former Indian Cricket captain M.S. Dhoni starring the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was a box office success
Azhar
The Emraan Hashmi starrer is a biopic of former Indian Cricket Captain Mohammad Azharuddin and it was a moderate success
Ferrari Ki Sawari
The 2012 film is about a little boy who is a cricket enthusiast and dreams of playing at Lords Cricket Ground
The 2011 film is about a cricketer who was selected for the England national team, but his father does not support him
Patiala House
Kai Po Che!
The Abhishek Kapoor directorial is about three buddies who run a cricket academy and was a box office triumph
The Anurag Singh directorial is about a girl who wants to play for the men's cricket team in the World Cup
Dil Bole Hadippa!
The Karanjeet Saluja directorial is about an orphan child who wishes to find a family and aspires to be a cricketer
Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii
The Aamir Khan starrer serves as an example for all cricket-themed films. It was a blockbuster hit!
Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India
