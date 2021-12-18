ENTERTAINMENT

AKSHAT SUNDRANI

AUTHOR

DEC 18, 2021

Cricket films to see before 83's release

Sachin: A Billion Dreams

The 2017 film is a documentary film based on the God of Indian Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, and it gained favourable reviews

Image: IMDb

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

The 2016 film based on former Indian Cricket captain M.S. Dhoni starring the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was a box office success

Image: IMDb

Azhar

The Emraan Hashmi starrer is a biopic of former Indian Cricket Captain Mohammad Azharuddin and it was a moderate success

Image- IMDb

Image: IMDb

Ferrari Ki Sawari

The 2012 film is about a little boy who is a cricket enthusiast and dreams of playing at Lords Cricket Ground

Image: IMDb

The 2011 film is about a cricketer who was selected for the England national team, but his father does not support him

Patiala House

Image: IMDb

Kai Po Che!

The Abhishek Kapoor directorial is about three buddies who run a cricket academy and was a box office triumph

Image: IMDb

The Anurag Singh directorial is about a girl who wants to play for the men's cricket team in the World Cup

Dil Bole Hadippa!

Image: IMDb

The Karanjeet Saluja directorial is about an orphan child who wishes to find a family and aspires to be a cricketer

Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii

Image: IMDb

The Aamir Khan starrer serves as an example for all cricket-themed films. It was a blockbuster hit!

Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India

Image: IMDb

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Janhvi Kapoor’s alluring looks in gowns

Click Here