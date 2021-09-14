Virat kohli is married to actress Anushka Sharma, and the couple recently welcomed their daughter named Vamika
Hardik Pandya married the dancer and actress Natasa Stankovic. They welcomed Agastya Pandya into the world on July 30
Yuzvendra Chahal got married to Dhanashree Verma, choreographer and dentist on 22 December 2020 in Gurgaon in a private ceremony. The two live with their parents in Gurgaon
MS Dhoni, the former captain of India, has been married to Sakshi Dhoni since 2010. The couple has a lovely daughter named Ziva Dhoni
Rohit Sharma has been married to Ritika Sajdeh since 2015. The two were blessed with a girl child, they named her Samaira
Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with Sanjana Ganesan at a private ceremony earlier this year
On October 29, 2015, Harbhajan Singh married actress Geeta Basra in his hometown of Jalandhar. The couple had their first kid, a daughter named Hinaya Heer Plaha, in 2016 and were recently blessed with a baby boy
In 2015, Suresh Raina married Priyanka Chaudhary. The couple has two children, Gracia Raina and Rio Raina