Tanya Saxena

august 11, 2024

Entertainment

Crime action K-dramas like Taxi Driver

A secluded ex-cop who works as an insurance investigator finds herself in the middle of a genius-planned serial murder case which is made to look like an accident

Image: Netflix

Inspector Koo

Follow a passionate detective who has unbeatable arrest numbers when it comes to petty crimes, now he makes a team to fight every crime in his area and corruption

Chief Detective 1958

Image: MBC

Two detectives are connected through a walkie-talkie, but they belong to different timelines, they decide to use the chance and help each other end crime at respective times

Signal

Image: Netflix

A grisly crime action thriller is served to you on a silver plate, following the story of a detective and a policewoman who lose everything to crime and get together to punish the culprits

 Voice

Image: tvN

Mouse takes you on an engaging journey where a police officer and his partner intend to catch a serial killer and find the reason behind such psychopathic behaviors

Mouse

Image: tvN

Indulge in some crime and action goodness where a police officer is given superhuman abilities which he uses to bring all the perpetrators behind the destruction of his family down

Rugal

Image: Netflix

Connection brings two old friends close as a narcotics officer and a reporter who must band together to solve a mind-bending case

Connection

Image: SBS

Follow a detective and a con man who make an unlikely team after losing their loved ones in a strange plane crash, to bring the people behind it down

Mad Dog

Image: Netflix

Follow a forensic doctor and a newbie prosecutor join hands to solve strange and unsolvable crimes

 Partners for Justice

Image: Netflix

A crime profiler who has a calm and charismatic personality intends to solve crimes by using his genius by inspecting the human mind

Through the Darkness

Image: Netflix

