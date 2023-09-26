Heading 3
september 26, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo's 10 iconic moments
The football icon shed tears of joy while becoming part of Portugal's historic triumph against France at the 2016 UEFA Champions League
European Championships win
Image Source: Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram
Ronaldo marked the 100 goals of his career at the 2018 Champions League
100 Champions League goals
Image Source: Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram
Being true to his GOAT title, the player marvelously ascended one-half foot in the air to create a historic goal in the 2018 quarter-final of the Champions League against Juventus
The Iconic goal
Image Source: Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram
Teenage Ronaldo scored an astonishing goal in the 2004 Euro semi-final against Netherlands that helped him to secure a spot in the UEFA team
Euro 2004
Image Source: Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram
The 2015 La Liga game became an iconic chapter in the player's life as he became the top scorer of Real Madrid passing legendary player Raul (323)
Real Madrid's top scorer
Image Source: Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram
After a remarkable victory against Liverpool in 2018, the 33-year-old Ronaldo created history by becoming the first player to win five Champions League title
First to win five League titles
Image Source: Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram
Ronaldo banged extraordinary hat tricks in the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Spain which helped Portugal conclude the match with a 3-3 draw
Hat-trick in World Cup
Image Source: Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram
Years after the former Real Madrid player reunited with his biggest rival World Cup champion Lionel Messi at the 2023 French Cup
Reunion of GOATS
Image Source: Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram
Fitness freak Christiano replaced a bottle of a popular soft drink with water at the press conference of the 2020 Euro Cup which later influenced other players
Bottle Removing Trend
Image Source: Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram
The 38-year-old player stormed the internet with his crying video of leaving the stadium after the quarter-final loss to Morocco in the 2022 World Cup
Teary 2022 World Cup
Image Source: Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram
