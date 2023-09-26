Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Entertainment

september 26, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo's 10 iconic moments 

The football icon shed tears of joy while becoming part of Portugal's historic triumph against France at the 2016 UEFA Champions League 

European Championships win

Image Source: Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram

Ronaldo marked the 100 goals of his career at the 2018 Champions League 

100 Champions League goals 

Image Source: Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram

Being true to his GOAT title, the player marvelously ascended one-half foot in the air to create a historic goal in the 2018 quarter-final of the Champions League against Juventus

The Iconic goal 

Image Source: Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram

Teenage Ronaldo scored an astonishing goal in the 2004 Euro semi-final against Netherlands that helped him to secure a spot in the UEFA team

Euro 2004

Image Source: Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram

The 2015 La Liga game became an iconic chapter in the player's life as he became the top scorer of Real Madrid passing legendary player Raul (323)

Real Madrid's top scorer

Image Source: Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram

After a remarkable victory against Liverpool in 2018, the 33-year-old Ronaldo created history by becoming the first player to win five Champions League title 

First to win five League titles

Image Source: Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram

Ronaldo banged extraordinary hat tricks in the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Spain which helped Portugal conclude the match with a 3-3 draw

Hat-trick in World Cup

Image Source: Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram

Years after the former Real Madrid player reunited with his biggest rival World Cup champion Lionel Messi at the 2023 French Cup 

Reunion of GOATS

Image Source: Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram

Fitness freak Christiano replaced a bottle of a popular soft drink with water at the press conference of the 2020 Euro Cup which later influenced other players 

Bottle Removing Trend

Image Source: Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram

The 38-year-old player stormed the internet with his crying video of leaving the stadium after the quarter-final loss to Morocco in the 2022 World Cup

Teary 2022 World Cup

Image Source: Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here