Crown princes in K-dramas

The Red Sleeve follows the story of Crown Prince Yi San and court maid Deok Im. Despite the prince's pursuit, Deok Im refuses to become his concubine. Their story takes unexpected turns, leading to a bittersweet outcome
Image Credits- MBC
Lee Junho in The Red Sleeve
Crown Prince Lee Hwan grapples with a mysterious curse. His salvation lies with Min Jae Yi, a woman accused of a heinous crime and now a fugitive
Image Credits-tvN
Park Hyung Sik in Our Blooming Youth
Young prince Lee Yeong grows close to Ra On, his political eunuch, who is secretly a girl disguised as a man. As their bond deepens, Lee Yeong realizes he's in love with Ra On
Image Credits- KBS2
Park Bo Gum in Love in the Moonlight
After surviving an assassination attempt that leaves him with amnesia, a crown prince encounters Hong Sim, unaware that she is the woman he had previously fallen in love with
EXO’s D.O in 100 Days My Prince
Image Credits- tvN
Crown Prince Lee Chang investigates his father's rumored death while facing opposition to his ascension due to his mother's status. Amidst a deadly outbreak, he suspects his deceased father may have turned into a flesh-eating zombie, leading him to fight to save his people and kingdom
Joo Ji Hoon in Kingdom
Image Credits- Netflix
Free-spirited Goo Hae Ryung takes on a new role as a scholar in the Joseon royal court upon learning about a government position for female historians
Cha Eun Woo in Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung
Image Credits- MBC TV
Park Yoo Chun in Rooftop Prince
Image Credits- SBS
Park Ha's life turns upside down when four men claiming to be from the Joseon era land on her rooftop. Their resemblance to present-day people causes misunderstandings as she deals with their presence
A spirited queen endeavors to tame her unruly sons to secure one of them as the next king of Joseon, all the while facing fierce competition from rivals aiming to seize the throne
Moon Sang Min in Under the Queen’s Umbrella
Image Credits- tvN
Crown Prince Go Won aims to be a benevolent ruler. Go Won's heart belongs to Deok Yi, an elite warrior who brings both insight and turmoil into his life
Shin Seung Ho in Alchemy of Souls
Image Credits- tvN
Park Ji Hoon plays Crown Prince Sajo Hyun, who leads a double life as a fashion designer to escape his oppressive past and dual personality