Pratyusha Dash

september 23 2023

Entertainment

Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY: Records made

Cupid is a song recorded by the South Korean girl group Fifty Fifty. It was released as part of The Beginning: Cupid, a single album

Image:  FIFTY FIFTY’s Instagram

Cupid

The song includes a Korean version, an English version (the Twin version) by Sio and Aran, and an instrumental version

Image:  FIFTY FIFTY’s Instagram

Different versions

The song gained global commercial success, notably as one of the first tracks from a minor K-pop label, thanks to a speeded-up version that went viral on TikTok

Image:  FIFTY FIFTY’s Instagram

Sped Up version

Cupid marked Fifty Fifty's debut entry on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart, establishing the group as the fastest Korean musical act to achieve such chart success following their debut

Image:  FIFTY FIFTY’s Instagram

Fastest K-pop song to chart

The song has made history by reaching its highest position at number 17 on the charts, a record that was previously unmatched by any 4th generation K-pop group

Image:  FIFTY FIFTY’s Instagram

Peaked at number 17

Image:  FIFTY FIFTY’s Instagram

The song made history by charting for 25 consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, a first for a female K-pop artist

Longest charting song by K-pop female artist

Cupid remains the 2nd longest-charting K-pop group song in the US, tracking weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations. It's holding strong at an impressive No. 20 for its 18th consecutive week

Image:  FIFTY FIFTY’s Instagram

Billboard's Pop Airplay chart

As of September 17, Cupid made a remarkable comeback, reaching the No. 3 position on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart during its 26th week on the charts

Image:  FIFTY FIFTY’s Instagram

Billboard's World Digital Song Sales 

It continues to hold a steady position at No. 30 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 35 on the Global 200 chart, underlining its enduring popularity on a global scale

Image:  FIFTY FIFTY’s Instagram

 Global Excl. U.S. and Global 200

FIFTY FIFTY earned nominations in two categories, Group of the Year and Best K-Pop for their song Cupid

Image:  FIFTY FIFTY’s Instagram

VMAs nominations

