Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY: Records made
Cupid is a song recorded by the South Korean girl group Fifty Fifty. It was released as part of The Beginning: Cupid, a single album
The song includes a Korean version, an English version (the Twin version) by Sio and Aran, and an instrumental version
The song gained global commercial success, notably as one of the first tracks from a minor K-pop label, thanks to a speeded-up version that went viral on TikTok
Cupid marked Fifty Fifty's debut entry on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart, establishing the group as the fastest Korean musical act to achieve such chart success following their debut
The song has made history by reaching its highest position at number 17 on the charts, a record that was previously unmatched by any 4th generation K-pop group
The song made history by charting for 25 consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, a first for a female K-pop artist
Cupid remains the 2nd longest-charting K-pop group song in the US, tracking weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations. It's holding strong at an impressive No. 20 for its 18th consecutive week
As of September 17, Cupid made a remarkable comeback, reaching the No. 3 position on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart during its 26th week on the charts
It continues to hold a steady position at No. 30 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 35 on the Global 200 chart, underlining its enduring popularity on a global scale
FIFTY FIFTY earned nominations in two categories, Group of the Year and Best K-Pop for their song Cupid
