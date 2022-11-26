Nov 26, 2022
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
A cozy picture of Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim posing in the comfort of their home
Just us
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
The actor couple is a perfect example of best friends turned life partners.
Friends Forever
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
Lovebirds Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim spend a fun evening with Dulquer Salmaan and his better half Amal Sufiya.
A double date!
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim share a lovey-dovey selfie in their nighttime attires.
Selfie time!
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
The couple looks cool in this selfie as they chill together, soaking in some sun.
Just chilling!
Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram
Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim make for an adorable duo in this fun selfie.
A goofy kind of love!
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
The couple marked the last day of 2020 with this sweet couple picture.
Ending 2020 on a happy note
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
A sneak peek into the travel diaries of Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim.
Travel diaries
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
These two are all smiles as they posed for a monochrome picture.
The monochrome love
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
Nazriya Nazim wished Fahadh Faasil on his birthday with this cute selfie.
Birthday love!
