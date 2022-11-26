Heading 3

Cute couple: Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim

Prachi Malhotra

ENTERTAINMENT

Nov 26, 2022

Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram

A cozy picture of Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim posing in the comfort of their home

Just us

Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram

The actor couple is a perfect example of best friends turned life partners.

Friends Forever

Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram

Lovebirds Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim spend a fun evening with Dulquer Salmaan and his better half Amal Sufiya.

A double date!

Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim share a lovey-dovey selfie in their nighttime attires.

Selfie time!

Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram

The couple looks cool in this selfie as they chill together, soaking in some sun.

Just chilling!

Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim make for an adorable duo in this fun selfie.

A goofy kind of love!

Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram

The couple marked the last day of 2020 with this sweet couple picture.

Ending 2020 on a happy note

Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram

A sneak peek into the travel diaries of Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim.

Travel diaries

Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram

These two are all smiles as they posed for a monochrome picture.

The monochrome love

Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram

Nazriya Nazim wished Fahadh Faasil on his birthday with this cute selfie.

Birthday love!

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Allu Arjun's princess Arha To-be-stark

Click Here