Cute kids Taimur Ali Khan & Inaaya

Pinkvilla Desk

JULY 13, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram

This cute pic had little Inaaya looking up to her elder brother Taimur. We can’t miss out on Taimur’s pout

Looking up to Tim

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram

This adorable brother-sister duo was seen enjoying their reading time together

Reading Time

Image: Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram

Inaaya and Taimur were seen sharing a candid moment during their Rakhi celebrations and looked cute in ethnics

Looking cute in ethnics

Image: Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram

This candid pic was clicked during Tim and Inaaya’s playtime and it appeared like the little prince had his sister’s back

Having Inaaya’s back

Image: Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram

Tim and Inaaya made for an adorable brother-sister duo as they twinned in white for Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Twinning in white

Image: Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram

Inaaya was seen rushing towards her elder brother as they reunited after a while in London

Happy Reunion

Image: Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram

Another candid pic had Taimur and Inaaya trying to get a perfect pout

Practising perfect pouts

Image: Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram

This pic was all about cuteness as little Inaaya and Taimur were seen sharing a ride

Cuteness overload

This pic from Raksha Bandhan celebrations had Inaaya tying Rakhi to Taimur in the presence of Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Rakhi celebrations

Image: Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram

Image: Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram

Taimur was seen enjoying his ice-cream in this adorable pic and looks like Inaaya wants a share from it

Ice cream love

