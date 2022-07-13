Heading 3
Cute kids Taimur Ali Khan & Inaaya
Pinkvilla Desk
JULY 13, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram
This cute pic had little Inaaya looking up to her elder brother Taimur. We can’t miss out on Taimur’s pout
Looking up to Tim
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram
This adorable brother-sister duo was seen enjoying their reading time together
Reading Time
Image: Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram
Inaaya and Taimur were seen sharing a candid moment during their Rakhi celebrations and looked cute in ethnics
Looking cute in ethnics
Image: Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram
This candid pic was clicked during Tim and Inaaya’s playtime and it appeared like the little prince had his sister’s back
Having Inaaya’s back
Image: Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram
Tim and Inaaya made for an adorable brother-sister duo as they twinned in white for Raksha Bandhan celebrations
Twinning in white
Image: Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram
Inaaya was seen rushing towards her elder brother as they reunited after a while in London
Happy Reunion
Image: Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram
Another candid pic had Taimur and Inaaya trying to get a perfect pout
Practising perfect pouts
Image: Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram
This pic was all about cuteness as little Inaaya and Taimur were seen sharing a ride
Cuteness overload
This pic from Raksha Bandhan celebrations had Inaaya tying Rakhi to Taimur in the presence of Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan
Rakhi celebrations
Image: Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram
Image: Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram
Taimur was seen enjoying his ice-cream in this adorable pic and looks like Inaaya wants a share from it
Ice cream love
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Disha Patani’s bikini collection