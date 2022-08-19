Heading 3
Cute pics of Bharti Singh's son Laksh
Pramila Mandal
AUGUST 19, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source- Bharti Singh instagram
Bharti Singh became mother to a baby boy on April 3, this year. Here, she is seen hugging her newborn lovingly
First picture with baby
Image source- Bharti Singh instagram
The comedian and host lovingly calls her son Golla and shared his face after 40 days as promised by her
Face reveal of Gola
Image source- Bharti Singh instagram
Known for her quirky nature, Bharti Singh did a unique photoshoot of her baby with the Harry Potter theme
Harry Potter themed photoshoot
Image source- Bharti Singh instagram
Bharti’s son Laksh received lots of love for this photoshoot in an Arab getup with a headgear and a hookah on the side
Arab Baby
Image source- Haarsh Limbachiyaa instagram
The new parents are in awe of their little one and can’t stop smiling upon seeing their little one
Happy family
Image source- Haarsh Limbachiyaa instagram
Haarsh shared a video on social media where Bharti was seen cradling her baby while he looked intently at his dad
Bharti cradles baby to sleep
Image source- Golla Singh Limbachiyaa instagram
Here, Bharti Singh and Haarsh are seen playing with Golla as they revealed his face in their YouTube video
Golla dressed up for video
Image source- Golla Singh Limbachiyaa instagram
The couple has kept the baby in the crib and Haarsh is seen showering love on his son as he kisses him on the cheek
Haarsh playing with his munchkin
Image source- Golla Singh Limbachiyaa instagram
Bharti Singh and Debina Bonnerjee became mothers on the same day in April this year. Bharti had a son and Debina had a daughter. The new mothers recently met with their babies
Bharti Singh and Debina Bonnerjee’s babies
Image source- Golla Singh Limbachiyaa instagram
In the comical video, Bharti tries to understand her son Golla’s gibberish language
Bharti talking to her baby
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: TV stars with a chiselled physique