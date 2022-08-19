Heading 3

Cute pics of Bharti Singh's son Laksh

Pramila Mandal

AUGUST 19, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Bharti Singh instagram

Bharti Singh became mother to a baby boy on April 3, this year. Here, she is seen hugging her newborn lovingly

  First picture with baby

Image source- Bharti Singh instagram

The comedian and host lovingly calls her son Golla and shared his face after 40 days as promised by her

   Face reveal of Gola

Image source- Bharti Singh instagram

Known for her quirky nature, Bharti Singh did a unique photoshoot of her baby with the Harry Potter theme

  Harry Potter themed        photoshoot

Image source- Bharti Singh instagram

Bharti’s son Laksh received lots of love for this photoshoot in an Arab getup with a headgear and a hookah on the side

   Arab Baby

Image source- Haarsh Limbachiyaa instagram

The new parents are in awe of their little one and can’t stop smiling upon seeing their little one

   Happy family

Image source- Haarsh Limbachiyaa instagram

Haarsh shared a video on social media where Bharti was seen cradling her baby while he looked intently at his dad

  Bharti cradles baby to sleep

Image source- Golla Singh Limbachiyaa instagram

Here, Bharti Singh and Haarsh are seen playing with Golla as they revealed his face in their YouTube video

   Golla dressed up for video

Image source- Golla Singh Limbachiyaa instagram

The couple has kept the baby in the crib and Haarsh is seen showering love on his son as he kisses him on the cheek

  Haarsh playing with        his munchkin

Image source- Golla Singh Limbachiyaa instagram

Bharti Singh and Debina Bonnerjee became mothers on the same day in April this year. Bharti had a son and Debina had a daughter. The new mothers recently met with their babies

  Bharti Singh and Debina        Bonnerjee’s babies

Image source- Golla Singh Limbachiyaa instagram

In the comical video, Bharti tries to understand her son Golla’s gibberish language

  Bharti talking to her baby

