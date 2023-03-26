MAR 26, 2023

Heading 3

Cutest mom-son duos of Bollywood 

Zain is Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s second born. Mira often shares adorable pictures of Zain on her social media accounts, giving fans a glimpse of the little one's life

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram 

Mira- Zain

Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram 

Malaika and Arhaan share a very close bond, they are almost like friends to each other 

Malaika- Arhaan

Natasa and cricketer Hardik Pandya have a son, Agastya. They share cute moments with him quite a lot on social media and their pictures make us go ‘aww’

Image- Natasa’s Instagram 

Natasa- Agastya

Favourite kids of paparazzi, Kareena shares cute glimpses of her sons from vacations, festivals or special occasions on her social media 

Image- Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram

Kareena- Taimur- Jeh

Image- Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram 

Sonam- Vayu

The new mommy in town, Sonam and Anand gave birth to their firstborn and named him Vayu Kapoor Ahuja

Geneila and Riteish are often seen taking their sons on vacations or spending quality time with them at home

Image- Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram 

Genelia- Riaan- Rahyl

Viaan is often seen dressed in cute and trendy outfits, and he seems to have inherited his mother's charming personality

Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Shilpa- Viaan

She is a devoted mother to her son Kiaan and often shares heartwarming moments with him on social media

Image- Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram 

Karisma- Kiaan

Amrita is very close to both her kids, and they are often spotted together on family holidays

Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Amrita- Ibrahim

Gauri has 2 handsome boys but rarely posts with them on social media as she is not very active. They have inherited their father’s good looks and their mom’s beauty 

Image- Gauri Khan’s Instagram 

Gauri- Aryan- AbRam

