MAR 26, 2023
Cutest mom-son duos of Bollywood
Zain is Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s second born. Mira often shares adorable pictures of Zain on her social media accounts, giving fans a glimpse of the little one's life
Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
Mira- Zain
Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Malaika and Arhaan share a very close bond, they are almost like friends to each other
Malaika- Arhaan
Natasa and cricketer Hardik Pandya have a son, Agastya. They share cute moments with him quite a lot on social media and their pictures make us go ‘aww’
Image- Natasa’s Instagram
Natasa- Agastya
Favourite kids of paparazzi, Kareena shares cute glimpses of her sons from vacations, festivals or special occasions on her social media
Image- Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram
Kareena- Taimur- Jeh
Image- Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram
Sonam- Vayu
The new mommy in town, Sonam and Anand gave birth to their firstborn and named him Vayu Kapoor Ahuja
Geneila and Riteish are often seen taking their sons on vacations or spending quality time with them at home
Image- Genelia Deshmukh’s Instagram
Genelia- Riaan- Rahyl
Viaan is often seen dressed in cute and trendy outfits, and he seems to have inherited his mother's charming personality
Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Shilpa- Viaan
She is a devoted mother to her son Kiaan and often shares heartwarming moments with him on social media
Image- Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram
Karisma- Kiaan
Amrita is very close to both her kids, and they are often spotted together on family holidays
Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Amrita- Ibrahim
Gauri has 2 handsome boys but rarely posts with them on social media as she is not very active. They have inherited their father’s good looks and their mom’s beauty
Image- Gauri Khan’s Instagram
Gauri- Aryan- AbRam
