D23 Expo:
Marvel's Big Reveals
Surabhi Redkar
SEPT 18, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Secret Invasion
Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman are all set to make their MCU debut with Secret Invasion and the first trailer of the show was released at D23 Expo 2022
Image: Marvel Instagram
Armor Wars
Don Cheadle is all set to return as Rhodey and apart from being in Secret Invasion, he will also star in the new MCU show, Armor Wars
Image: Marvel Instagram
Loki Season 2
A major casting announcement was made for Tom Hiddleston's Loki Season 2 as Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan has been added to the cast
Image: Marvel Instagram
Fantastic Four
Marvel announced the Fantastic Four film to be a part of its Phase 6 which will release in 2024. At the D23 Expo, the studio confirmed that it will be directed by Matt Shakman
Image: Marvel Instagram
Thunderbolts Cast
Another exciting announcement at the Expo happened to be the Thunderbolts cast which includes Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, David Harbour and more
Image: Marvel Instagram
Captain America: New World Order
Shira Haas and Tim Blake Nelson have been added to the cast of Marvel's Captain America: New World Order starring Anthony Mackie
Image: Marvel Instagram
Werewolf By Night
The first trailer for Marvel's spooky special Werewolf By Night was also premiered at the D23 Expo. The show arrives on streaming ahead of Halloween on October 7
Image: Marvel Instagram
Anthony Ramos
The first footage of Ironheart shown at D23 Expo teased Anthony Ramos' role in the show as many suspect he will be playing the series villain, The Hood
Image: Getty Images
Daredevil: Born Again
While it has been known that Charlie Cox is returning as Matt Murdock with Daredevil: Born Again, it was revealed that the show will have 18 episodes
Image: Getty Images
The Marvels
Iman Vellani, Brie Larson, and Teyonah Parris introduced first footage of The Marvels at the event which also confirmed the return of Goose the cat
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Nick Jonas' best husband moments