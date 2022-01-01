Heading 3

D23 Expo:

Marvel's Big Reveals

Surabhi Redkar

SEPT 18, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Secret Invasion

Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman are all set to make their MCU debut with Secret Invasion and the first trailer of the show was released at D23 Expo 2022

Image: Marvel Instagram

Armor Wars

Don Cheadle is all set to return as Rhodey and apart from being in Secret Invasion, he will also star in the new MCU show, Armor Wars

Image: Marvel Instagram

Loki Season 2

A major casting announcement was made for Tom Hiddleston's Loki Season 2 as Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan has been added to the cast

Image: Marvel Instagram

Fantastic Four

Marvel announced the Fantastic Four film to be a part of its Phase 6 which will release in 2024. At the D23 Expo, the studio confirmed that it will be directed by Matt Shakman

Image: Marvel Instagram

Thunderbolts Cast

Another exciting announcement at the Expo happened to be the Thunderbolts cast which includes Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, David Harbour and more

Image: Marvel Instagram

Captain America: New World Order

Shira Haas and Tim Blake Nelson have been added to the cast of Marvel's Captain America: New World Order starring Anthony Mackie

Image: Marvel Instagram

Werewolf By Night

The first trailer for Marvel's spooky special Werewolf By Night was also premiered at the D23 Expo. The show arrives on streaming ahead of Halloween on October 7

Image: Marvel Instagram

Anthony Ramos 

The first footage of Ironheart shown at D23 Expo teased Anthony Ramos' role in the show as many suspect he will be playing the series villain, The Hood

Image: Getty Images

Daredevil: Born Again

While it has been known that Charlie Cox is returning as Matt Murdock with Daredevil: Born Again, it was revealed that the show will have 18 episodes

Image: Getty Images

The Marvels

Iman Vellani, Brie Larson, and Teyonah Parris introduced first footage of The Marvels at the event which also confirmed the return of Goose the cat

