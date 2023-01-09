JAN 09, 2023
Dad & Mom-to-be Ram Charan, Upasana
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Ram Charan and Upasana are the power couple of Tollywood, and have been shelling couple goals for more than a decade now.
The power couple
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
These two are extremely successful in their respective fields and are often seen supporting one another on public platforms and social media.
Pillars of support
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Despite being married for 10 years, the duo did not embrace parenthood and were content with each other's company for a long time.
Just us two
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
However, recently Ram Charan and Upasana left the fans surprised as they announced their first pregnancy.
And then they were three
Image: Upasana Instagram
The Konidela family shared the good news with a special social media post that included a picture of Lord Hanuman.
Good news
Their post read, "We are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child."
Image: Upasana Instagram
Love & Gratitude
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
The megastar's reaction after he learned about Ram Charan and Upasana's pregnancy is everything adorable.
Chiranjeevi's reaction
If the reports are to be believed, the GodFather actor felt extremely emotional when his son, and daughter-in-law broke the happy news.
An emotional journey
Image: Upasana Instagram
Well, the Megastar also revealed that they had been waiting for this news for more than six years.
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Grandpa-to-be
As soon as the couple broke the news on the internet, congratulatory messages started pouring in for Ram Charan, and Upasana.
Image: Upasana Instagram
'Best wishes'
