K-pop group members often start their day early with wake-up calls as early as 5 or 6 am

Early morning wake-up calls

They spend several hours practicing dance routines and vocals to perfect their performances

Intense training

K-pop group members follow a balanced diet plan to maintain their physical appearance

Balanced Diet

They attend interviews, photoshoots, and music video filming to promote their new releases

Promotional activities

K-pop groups interact with their fans through social media, fan meetings, and fan events

Fan interactions

They have regular live performances on music shows, concerts, and tours

Live performances

K-pop group members travel frequently for performances, concerts, and events

Travel

Some Kpop groups learn multiple languages to communicate with international fans and promote their music globally

Language training

Despite their busy schedules, K-pop group members also have personal time to relax, spend time with family and friends, and pursue personal hobbies

Personal time

K-pop group members often bond over group activities and events, such as team dinners and outings, to strengthen their relationships and teamwork

Team bonding

