K-pop group members often start their day early with wake-up calls as early as 5 or 6 am
Early morning wake-up calls
They spend several hours practicing dance routines and vocals to perfect their performances
Intense training
K-pop group members follow a balanced diet plan to maintain their physical appearance
Balanced Diet
They attend interviews, photoshoots, and music video filming to promote their new releases
Promotional activities
K-pop groups interact with their fans through social media, fan meetings, and fan events
Fan interactions
They have regular live performances on music shows, concerts, and tours
Live performances
K-pop group members travel frequently for performances, concerts, and events
Travel
Some Kpop groups learn multiple languages to communicate with international fans and promote their music globally
Language training
Despite their busy schedules, K-pop group members also have personal time to relax, spend time with family and friends, and pursue personal hobbies
Personal time
K-pop group members often bond over group activities and events, such as team dinners and outings, to strengthen their relationships and teamwork
Team bonding
