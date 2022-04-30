Daily soaps started in 2022

The daily soap features Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi in lead roles. The show follows the story of the marriage of two poles apart people
Image source- Vidhi Pandya instagram
Popular show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, features Vijayendra Kumeria and Vidhi Pandya in lead roles. The story follows the life of an aspiring writer who is married to a man with bad intentions about her career
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye
The show features Zain Imam and Reem Sheikh in lead roles. The story follows the psycho love of Deep for Aarohi, leading to him playing the game of deceit to get her
Image source- Reem Sheikh instagram
Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan
The lead pair is Mohit Kumar and Kangan Baruah. It is a lighthearted show following story of a strange marriage of a middle-class guy with a gangster’s daughter
Sab Satrangi
Image source- Mohit Kumar instagram
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
The show is a franchise of Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Naagin. The show features the life story of Shrestha naagin played by Tejasswi Prakash and her love Rishab, played by Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal
Naagin 6
Image source- Tanvi Dogra instagram
The show features Anchal Sahu and Tanvi Dogra as female leads while Ankur Verma as the male lead. The show follows a critical situation in which two best friends are married to the same guy
Parineeti
Image source- Star Bharat instagram
The show features the story of three brothers, Anuj Sachdeva, Shaheer Sheikh and Kinshuk Vaidya
Voh Toh Hai Albela
Image source- Sangita Ghosh instagram
The show provided the comeback of actress Sangita Ghosh on TV screens after a long time. The show features the struggle of parents, who are not valued by their children
Swaran Ghar
Image source- Sehban Azim instagram
It is a light-hearted thriller comedy, which features Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim
Spy Bahu
Image source- Faisal Khan Instagram
It is a fictional mythological show featuring Faisal Khan in the lead role. The show describes the story of Garud in Hindu mythology
Dharm Yoddha Garud
Image source- Ankit Sivach instagram
The show features Swati Rajput and Ankit Siwach in lead roles. It follows the struggles of a girl due to her dark complexion
Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar
