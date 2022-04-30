Television

Daily soaps started in 2022

Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

Image sources- Manan Joshi instagram

The daily soap features Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi in lead roles. The show follows the story of the marriage of two poles apart people

Image source- Vidhi Pandya instagram

Popular show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, features Vijayendra Kumeria and Vidhi Pandya in lead roles. The story follows the life of an aspiring writer who is married to a man with bad intentions about her career

Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye

The show features Zain Imam and Reem Sheikh in lead roles. The story follows the psycho love of Deep for Aarohi, leading to him playing the game of deceit to get her

Image source- Reem Sheikh instagram

Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan

The lead pair is Mohit Kumar and Kangan Baruah. It is a lighthearted show following story of a strange marriage of a middle-class guy with a gangster’s daughter

Sab Satrangi

Image source- Mohit Kumar instagram

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

The show is a franchise of Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Naagin. The show features the life story of Shrestha naagin played by Tejasswi Prakash and her love Rishab, played by Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal

Naagin 6

Image source- Tanvi Dogra instagram

The show features Anchal Sahu and Tanvi Dogra as female leads while Ankur Verma as the male lead. The show follows a critical situation in which two best friends are married to the same guy

Parineeti

Image source-  Star Bharat instagram

The show features the story of three brothers, Anuj Sachdeva, Shaheer Sheikh and Kinshuk Vaidya

Voh Toh Hai Albela

Image source- Sangita Ghosh instagram

The show provided the comeback of actress Sangita Ghosh on TV screens after a long time. The show features the struggle of parents, who are not valued by their children

Swaran Ghar

Image source- Sehban Azim instagram

It is a light-hearted thriller comedy, which features Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim

Spy Bahu

Image source- Faisal Khan Instagram

It is a fictional mythological show featuring Faisal Khan in the lead role. The show describes the story of Garud in Hindu mythology

Dharm Yoddha Garud

Image source- Ankit Sivach instagram

The show features Swati Rajput and Ankit Siwach in lead roles. It follows the struggles of a girl due to her dark complexion

Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar

