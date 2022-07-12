Heading 3
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin: Love Story
JULY 13, 2022
Image: Getty Images
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson first sparked romance rumours after the actress was seen attending the Coldplay concert in November 2017.
The Beginning
Image: Getty Images
Nearly a year after they sparked dating rumours, the couple got matching tattoos with the infinity design according to reports.
Matching Tattoos
Image: Getty Images
Dakota Johnson confirmed her relationship with the Coldplay frontman in September 2018 as she said, "I'm not going to talk about it. But I am very happy."
Dakota's Confession
Image: Getty Images
Dakota turned into a director for Chris' band Coldplay as she shot the music video for their song Cry, Cry, Cry.
Directorial Connection
Image: Getty Images
While Chris and Dakota first moved in together into a Malibu mansion, they sold off the same last year and found a new home in Point Dume property with a private beach access.
Couple's love nest
Image: Getty Images
Chris and Dakota are private about their relationship and hence despite taking off ona vacation to Palma De Mallorca, Spain last summer, the couple didn't post any photos.
Vacation
Image: Getty Images
During his performance in London in October 2021, Chris showed rare PDA as he dedicated his song My Universe to Dakota who was watching him perform at a concert venue.
My Universe
Image: Getty Images
Chris Martin's ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow is happy that he moved and has found love with Johnson and even stated that she "loves" Dakota.
Chris' Ex
Image: Getty Images
During the pandemic Chris Martin made a rare appearance in Dakota's Zoom call interview as turned up to fix her camera.
Zoom Call
Image: Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram
The couple ringed in 2022 together as they celebrated New Year with a vacation to Mexico where the couple was also joined by Chris' kids Apple and Moses.
New Year with Kids
