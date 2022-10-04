Heading 3

Dakota Johnson's

Hollywood journey

Famous Family

Dakota Johnson comes from a film family and is the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson. She is also the granddaughter of Tippi Hedren

First Acting Job

Dakota got her first acting job when she was 9 as she starred in her mom's film, Crazy in Alabama in the character of one of her children

College

Dakota's dad Don Johnson reportedly tried hard to send her to college but she refused because she wanted to pursue acting

Career Advice

Dakota once opened up about the career advice she received from Emily Blunt before signing Fifty Shades franchise which was, "Always do what you want to do.’”

Dakota while speaking to Vanity Fair, called filming the Fifty Shades trilogy "psychotic" saying it was not everything she initially thought it would be

Anastasia Steele

Meme

Dakota Johnson became a famous meme after her 2019 appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' show where she awkwardly shut down the host on her birthday party invitation

Filming Our Friend

Dakota Johnson revealed she had a "panic attack" while preparing for her first singing scene on the set of her 2019 film

Fifty Shades of Grey

Johnson opened up on the intimate scenes from the Fifty Shades franchise and said they needed "serious psychological preparation."

Jamie Dornan

Dakota gushed about working with Jamie Dornan on the Fifty Shades films and said she felt "safe" and protected on set

Whiskey Shots

Dakota once revealed that she had to down shots of whiskey before filming sex scenes with Fifty Shades of Grey co-star Jamie Dornan

