Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

Entertainment

January 23, 2024

Dance divas of Bollywood

Often referred to as the Dhak Dhak Girl, Madhuri Dixit is renowned for her graceful dance moves and expressions

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Madhuri Dixit IG

A former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrated for her elegance and classical dance skills

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan IG

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Deepika Padukone possesses a captivating stage presence and is known for her versatile and energetic dance performances

Image: Deepika Padukone IG

Deepika Padukone

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not only a versatile actress but also a fabulous dancer, known for her groovy moves

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan IG

Katrina Kaif's sizzling dance numbers and impeccable choreography have made her one of the top dancers in Bollywood

Katrina Kaif

Image: Katrina Kaif IG

Shraddha Kapoor brings a fresh and vibrant energy to her dance performances, making her a standout dancer in her generation

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Shraddha Kapoor IG

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with her global appeal, is recognized for her dynamic dance moves and electrifying stage presence

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Image: Priyanka Chopra Jonas IG

Alia Bhatt is known for her versatility, and her dance skills add an extra layer of charm to her on-screen performances

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt IG

Jacqueliene Fernandez is celebrated for her exceptional dancing skills, blending contemporary and traditional styles with finesse

Jacqueliene Fernandez

Image: Jacqueliene Fernandez IG

Nora Fatehi

Image: Nora Fatehi IG

Nora Fatehi is known for her mesmerizing dance numbers and her ability to infuse energy and style into every performance

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here