Nikita Vishwakarma
Entertainment
January 23, 2024
Dance divas of Bollywood
Often referred to as the Dhak Dhak Girl, Madhuri Dixit is renowned for her graceful dance moves and expressions
Madhuri Dixit
Image: Madhuri Dixit IG
A former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrated for her elegance and classical dance skills
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan IG
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Deepika Padukone possesses a captivating stage presence and is known for her versatile and energetic dance performances
Image: Deepika Padukone IG
Deepika Padukone
Kareena Kapoor Khan is not only a versatile actress but also a fabulous dancer, known for her groovy moves
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan IG
Katrina Kaif's sizzling dance numbers and impeccable choreography have made her one of the top dancers in Bollywood
Katrina Kaif
Image: Katrina Kaif IG
Shraddha Kapoor brings a fresh and vibrant energy to her dance performances, making her a standout dancer in her generation
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Shraddha Kapoor IG
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with her global appeal, is recognized for her dynamic dance moves and electrifying stage presence
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Image: Priyanka Chopra Jonas IG
Alia Bhatt is known for her versatility, and her dance skills add an extra layer of charm to her on-screen performances
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt IG
Jacqueliene Fernandez is celebrated for her exceptional dancing skills, blending contemporary and traditional styles with finesse
Jacqueliene Fernandez
Image: Jacqueliene Fernandez IG
Nora Fatehi
Image: Nora Fatehi IG
Nora Fatehi is known for her mesmerizing dance numbers and her ability to infuse energy and style into every performance
