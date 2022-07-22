Heading 3
Daniel Radcliffe's Harry Potter journey
Image: Getty Images
Daniel Radcliffe was 11 years old when he was cast in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
Harry Potter Role
Image: Getty Images
Daniel Radcliffe once revealed in an interview that he was embarrassed to play Harry Potter and didn't find it the "coolest" thing to do to dress as a schoolboy
Embarrassed
Image: Getty Images
According to reports, Daniel Radcliffe broke over 80 wands while filming the Harry Potter movies
Breaking Wands
Image: Getty Images
Daniel Radcliffe played the role of Harry Potter for a decade across eight films with his final one releasing in 2011
Decade
Image: Getty Images
Daniel Radcliffe was the first choice for the role for both J. K. Rowling and Chris Columbus
First Choice
Image: Getty Images
Daniel Radcliffe in a previous interview mentioned that Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban has been his favourite book
Favourite Book
Image: Getty Images
After starring as Harry Potter in the films, the actor kept two pairs of his famous round-rimmed glasses
Keepsake
Image: Getty Images
Daniel Radcliffe received private tuition on set after he was taken out of school to shoot for the Harry Potter films
Studying on set
Image: Getty Images
Daniel Radcliffe during the reunion special episode mentioned that Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince was his favourite one to shoot
Favourite Film
Image: Getty Images
Daniel was reportedly one of the most consistent cast members on set and hardly took any leaves while filming the movies
Consistent
