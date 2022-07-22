Heading 3

Daniel Radcliffe's Harry Potter journey

Image: Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe was 11 years old when he was cast in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Harry Potter Role

Image: Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe once revealed in an interview that he was embarrassed to play Harry Potter and didn't find it the "coolest" thing to do to dress as a schoolboy

Embarrassed

Image: Getty Images

According to reports, Daniel Radcliffe broke over 80 wands while filming the Harry Potter movies

Breaking Wands

Image: Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe played the role of Harry Potter for a decade across eight films with his final one releasing in 2011

Decade

Image: Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe was the first choice for the role for both J. K. Rowling and Chris Columbus

First Choice

Image: Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe in a previous interview mentioned that Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban has been his favourite book

Favourite Book

Image: Getty Images

After starring as Harry Potter in the films, the actor kept two pairs of his famous round-rimmed glasses

Keepsake

Image: Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe received private tuition on set after he was taken out of school to shoot for the Harry Potter films

Studying on set

Image: Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe during the reunion special episode mentioned that Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince was his favourite one to shoot

Favourite Film

Image: Getty Images

Daniel was reportedly one of the most consistent cast members on set and hardly took any leaves while filming the movies

Consistent

