Dark high school K-dramas to watch
A teen enters a dangerous business to pay tuition, but things go awry when peers discover his dark secret
Image Credits- Netflix
Extracurricular
After a threatening letter, eight students stay at their elite boarding school for winter break, with a teacher forced to stay with them
Image Credits- KBS
White Christmas
An alien invasion overwhelms the South Korean military, leading the government to take drastic action: requiring senior high school students to join the armed forces
Image Credits- TVING
Duty After School
A determined young man stands up to bullies in his class, refusing to back down
Image Credits- Wavve
Weak Hero Class 1
A bullied young woman, on the brink of dropping out, creates the perfect revenge plan
The Glory
Image Credits- Netflix
Trapped students must escape their high school, now ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak
Image Credits- Netflix
All Of Us Are Dead
Bullied boy Go Nam Soon reconciles with an old rival who joins his school
Image Credits- KBS2
School 2013
Lawyer Moo Hyeok, facing a career setback, goes undercover as a teacher at Cheon Myeong High School to restore his honor
Image Credits- OCN
Class Of Lies
A magic cookie causes chaos at an elite high school, prompting a young woman to fight for her sister's safety, while a university counselor pursues his own agenda
Image Credits- U+ Mobile TV
High Cookie
A mystery teen drama unfolds as a class of second-year high school students is abruptly forced into real-life mafia games during their retreat
Image Credits- U+ Mobile TV
Night Has Come
A group of high-school students investigates a classmate's Christmas holiday death through a trial, reflecting on their year in the process
Image Credits- JTBC
Solomon's Perjury