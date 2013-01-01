Heading 3

 Pratyusha Dash

DECEMBEr 17, 2023

Entertainment

Dark high school K-dramas to watch

A teen enters a dangerous business to pay tuition, but things go awry when peers discover his dark secret

Image Credits- Netflix

Extracurricular 

After a threatening letter, eight students stay at their elite boarding school for winter break, with a teacher forced to stay with them

Image Credits- KBS

White Christmas 

An alien invasion overwhelms the South Korean military, leading the government to take drastic action: requiring senior high school students to join the armed forces

Image Credits- TVING

Duty After School

A determined young man stands up to bullies in his class, refusing to back down

Image Credits- Wavve

Weak Hero Class 1

A bullied young woman, on the brink of dropping out, creates the perfect revenge plan

The Glory

Image Credits- Netflix

Trapped students must escape their high school, now ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak

Image Credits- Netflix

All Of Us Are Dead

Bullied boy Go Nam Soon reconciles with an old rival who joins his school

Image Credits- KBS2

School 2013

Lawyer Moo Hyeok, facing a career setback, goes undercover as a teacher at Cheon Myeong High School to restore his honor

Image Credits- OCN

Class Of Lies

A magic cookie causes chaos at an elite high school, prompting a young woman to fight for her sister's safety, while a university counselor pursues his own agenda

Image Credits- U+ Mobile TV

High Cookie

A mystery teen drama unfolds as a class of second-year high school students is abruptly forced into real-life mafia games during their retreat

Image Credits- U+ Mobile TV

Night Has Come

A group of high-school students investigates a classmate's Christmas holiday death through a trial, reflecting on their year in the process

Image Credits- JTBC

Solomon's Perjury

