Prachi Malhotra

FEB 01, 2023

Nani's rugged look as Dharani

Image: Nani Instagram

Nani has earned the title of 'Natural star' with some flawless performances in movies like Jersey, Eega, Shyam Singha Roy, and Gang Leader, to name just a few.

'Natural star' Nani

Image: Nani Instagram

He will next grace the silver screens with the much-awaited action entertainer, Dasara.

Dasara

The Tollywood star will be in a never-seen-before avatar in his next. He will play the role of Dharani in the much-awaited drama.

Image: Nani Instagram

In a never seen before avatar

Image: Nani Instagram

Going by the previews of the movie released till now, Nani will essay a rural character in Srikanth Odela's directorial.

A rural backdrop

Nani can be seen looking ruggedly charming in long messy hair, a beard, along with dirty clothes as Dharani.

Image: Nani Instagram

The rugged charm

The story of Dasara is set in the village of Veerlapally, situated in the Godavarikhani neighborhood of Telangana.

Image: Nani Instagram

The village backdrop

If the teaser of the movie is any hint, Dharani’s world gets turned upside down when some evil forces disturb the harmony in the village. 

Image: IMDb

Disturbing the harmony

The National Award-Winning actress Keerthy Suresh will also be seen as the village belle Vennala in the film. She has opted for a fresh avatar in Dasara.

Image: IMDb

Keerthy Suresh as Vennala

Prior to this, Nani and Keerthy Suresh were initially paired together in the 2017 romantic entertainer, Nenu Local. 

Image: IMDb

Nenu Local

Dasara is slated to release worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages on 30th March 2023.

Image: IMDb

Dasara release

