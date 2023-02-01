FEB 01, 2023
Nani's rugged look as Dharani
Image: Nani Instagram
Nani has earned the title of 'Natural star' with some flawless performances in movies like Jersey, Eega, Shyam Singha Roy, and Gang Leader, to name just a few.
'Natural star' Nani
Image: Nani Instagram
He will next grace the silver screens with the much-awaited action entertainer, Dasara.
Dasara
The Tollywood star will be in a never-seen-before avatar in his next. He will play the role of Dharani in the much-awaited drama.
Image: Nani Instagram
In a never seen before avatar
Image: Nani Instagram
Going by the previews of the movie released till now, Nani will essay a rural character in Srikanth Odela's directorial.
A rural backdrop
Nani can be seen looking ruggedly charming in long messy hair, a beard, along with dirty clothes as Dharani.
Image: Nani Instagram
The rugged charm
The story of Dasara is set in the village of Veerlapally, situated in the Godavarikhani neighborhood of Telangana.
Image: Nani Instagram
The village backdrop
If the teaser of the movie is any hint, Dharani’s world gets turned upside down when some evil forces disturb the harmony in the village.
Image: IMDb
Disturbing the harmony
The National Award-Winning actress Keerthy Suresh will also be seen as the village belle Vennala in the film. She has opted for a fresh avatar in Dasara.
Image: IMDb
Keerthy Suresh as Vennala
Prior to this, Nani and Keerthy Suresh were initially paired together in the 2017 romantic entertainer, Nenu Local.
Image: IMDb
Nenu Local
Dasara is slated to release worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages on 30th March 2023.
Image: IMDb
Dasara release
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.