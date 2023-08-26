Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
August 26, 2023
Dashing Devars of the TV world
Kunal Jaisingh essayed the role of Omkara Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz! He made a dashing Devar in the show
Kunal Jaisingh
Image: Kunal Jaisingh’s Instagram
Gautam Gulati was seen as Vikram Rathi, Suraj’s younger brother, in Diya Aur Baati Hum
Gautam Gulati
Image: Gautam Gulati’s Instagram
Zohaib Siddiqui was seen as Dhairya Rana in Imlie. He was Atharv’s step-brother but a true friend to Imlie
Zohaib Siddiqui
Image: Zohaib Siddiqui’s Instagram
Abhishek portrayed the role of Sameer in Kundali Bhagya! He was Karan’s cousin and a supporter of Preeta
Abhishek Kapur
Image: Abhishek Kapur’s Instagram
Arjit played the role of Purab Khanna, Abhi’s best friend and a brother figure. He was like a younger brother to Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya
Arjit Taneja
Image: Arjit Taneja’s Instagram
Varun Jain played the role of Chirag Modi in Tera Mera Saath Rahe! He was a partner-in-crime with Gopika
Varun Jain
Image: Yash' Instagram
Aly Goni is popular for his role as Romi Bhalla in Yeh Hain Mohabbatein. He shared a great bond with Ishita
Aly Goni
Image: Aly Goni’s Instagram
Gaurav Wadhwa was seen as Shubham Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai. Naira tried to guide him to the correct path but she failed
Gaurav Wadhwa
Image: Gaurav Wadhwa’s Instagram
Leenesh was seen as Rudra Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz. He was a cool Devar to Anika and Gauri
Leenesh Mattoo
Image: Leenesh Mattoo’s Instagram
Paras Priyadarshan essayed the role of Neil Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai! He was the biggest shipper for Abhimanyu-Akshara
Paras Priyadarshan
Image: Paras Priyadarshan’s Instagram
Pinkvilla
information source
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.