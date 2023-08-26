Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Entertainment

August 26, 2023

Dashing Devars of the TV world 

Kunal Jaisingh essayed the role of Omkara Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz! He made a dashing Devar in the show 

Kunal Jaisingh 

Image: Kunal Jaisingh’s Instagram 

Gautam Gulati was seen as Vikram Rathi, Suraj’s younger brother, in Diya Aur Baati Hum

Gautam Gulati 

Image: Gautam Gulati’s Instagram

Zohaib Siddiqui was seen as Dhairya Rana in Imlie. He was Atharv’s step-brother but a true friend to Imlie 

Zohaib Siddiqui 

Image: Zohaib Siddiqui’s Instagram 

Abhishek portrayed the role of Sameer in Kundali Bhagya! He was Karan’s cousin and a supporter of Preeta 

 Abhishek Kapur 

Image: Abhishek Kapur’s Instagram 

Arjit played the role of Purab Khanna, Abhi’s best friend and a brother figure. He was like a younger brother to Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya 

Arjit Taneja 

Image: Arjit Taneja’s Instagram 

Varun Jain played the role of Chirag Modi in Tera Mera Saath Rahe! He was a partner-in-crime with Gopika 

Varun Jain

Image: Yash' Instagram

Aly Goni is popular for his role as Romi Bhalla in Yeh Hain Mohabbatein. He shared a great bond with Ishita 

Aly Goni 

Image: Aly Goni’s Instagram 

Gaurav Wadhwa was seen as Shubham Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai. Naira tried to guide him to the correct path but she failed 

 Gaurav Wadhwa 

Image: Gaurav Wadhwa’s Instagram 

Leenesh was seen as Rudra Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz. He was a cool Devar to Anika and Gauri 

 Leenesh Mattoo 

Image: Leenesh Mattoo’s Instagram 

Paras Priyadarshan essayed the role of Neil Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai! He was the biggest shipper for Abhimanyu-Akshara 

Paras Priyadarshan 

Image: Paras Priyadarshan’s Instagram 

Image: Paras Priyadarshan's Instagram

