Shruti Mehta

Entertainment

JULY 25, 2023

Dashing on-screen Betas 

Harshad Chopda is essaying the role of Abhimanyu Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai. He has swooned fans with this role

Abhimanyu Birla 

Image: Harshad Chopda’s Instagram 

Dheeraj Dhooper was seen as Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. The viewers loved his chemistry with Shraddha Arya on screen 

Image: Dheeraj Dhooper’s Instagram 

Karan Luthra 

Kanwar Dhillon has been a part of many shows, but his role as Shiva in Pandya Store  is highly acclaimed 

Shiva Pandya 

Image: Kanwar Dhillon’s Instagram 

Paras Kalnawat rose to fame with his role of Samar Shah in Anupamaa. Currently, he is essaying the role of Rajveer in Kundali Bhagya

 Samar Shah 

Image: Paras Kalnawat’s Instagram 

Ram Kapoor 

Image: Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram 

Nakuul Mehta as Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is setting the best son goals in the daily soap

Image: Vijayendra Kumeria’s Instagram 

Angad Singh Brar 

The Teri Meri Doriyaann viewers cannot deny the love and respect Vijayendra Kumeria aka Angad Singh Brar has for his mother 

Rohit Suchanti has captured the attention of his fans with his role as Rishi Oberoi in Bhagya Lakshmi 

Rishi Oberoi 

Image: Rohit Suchanti’s Instagram 

After Fahmaan Khan, Karan Vohra has taken the legacy of the show Imlie forward as the male lead Atharv Rana 

Atharv Rana 

Image: Karan Vohra’s Instagram 

Ranbir Kolhi 

Image: Krishna Kaul’s Instagram 

The viewers pitied Ranbir Kolhi in Kumkum Bhagya as he was torn between his duty as a son and as a husband. Krishna Kaul is portraying the character 

Image: Adnan Khan’s Instagram 

Adnan Khan has swooned the audience with his impeccable performance and style in Katha Ankahee 

Viaan Raghuvanshi

