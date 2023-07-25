Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
JULY 25, 2023
Dashing on-screen Betas
Harshad Chopda is essaying the role of Abhimanyu Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai. He has swooned fans with this role
Abhimanyu Birla
Image: Harshad Chopda’s Instagram
Dheeraj Dhooper was seen as Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. The viewers loved his chemistry with Shraddha Arya on screen
Image: Dheeraj Dhooper’s Instagram
Karan Luthra
Kanwar Dhillon has been a part of many shows, but his role as Shiva in Pandya Store is highly acclaimed
Shiva Pandya
Image: Kanwar Dhillon’s Instagram
Paras Kalnawat rose to fame with his role of Samar Shah in Anupamaa. Currently, he is essaying the role of Rajveer in Kundali Bhagya
Samar Shah
Image: Paras Kalnawat’s Instagram
Ram Kapoor
Image: Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram
Nakuul Mehta as Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is setting the best son goals in the daily soap
Image: Vijayendra Kumeria’s Instagram
Angad Singh Brar
The Teri Meri Doriyaann viewers cannot deny the love and respect Vijayendra Kumeria aka Angad Singh Brar has for his mother
Rohit Suchanti has captured the attention of his fans with his role as Rishi Oberoi in Bhagya Lakshmi
Rishi Oberoi
Image: Rohit Suchanti’s Instagram
After Fahmaan Khan, Karan Vohra has taken the legacy of the show Imlie forward as the male lead Atharv Rana
Atharv Rana
Image: Karan Vohra’s Instagram
Ranbir Kolhi
Image: Krishna Kaul’s Instagram
The viewers pitied Ranbir Kolhi in Kumkum Bhagya as he was torn between his duty as a son and as a husband. Krishna Kaul is portraying the character
Image: Adnan Khan’s Instagram
Adnan Khan has swooned the audience with his impeccable performance and style in Katha Ankahee
Viaan Raghuvanshi
