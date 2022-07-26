Heading 3

Date night outfits feat. Kiara Advani

Anjali Sinha

JULY 26, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The actress dons a white sleeveless bodycon dress with corset detailing

Pristine in white

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

This blue corset top with matching colour pants is ideal for a date and Kiara approves it

Blu-tiful

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara raises the temperature in a shimmery deep-cut mini red with a matching blazer

Ravishing in red

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The Kabir Singh actress looks cute as she dons a pretty pink one-shoulder dress

Productive Sundays

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

This high-slit glam dress will surely make heads turn at any event and is perfect for a date too

The diva

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The star dons a beautiful black ensemble and we are in awe of it

Bewitching in black

Video: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara aces every look and we love how she added a pinch colour with pink boots to her white outfit

Style icon

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She looks gorgeous in a red pantsuit and we are taking notes!

Boss babe

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Sarees can also be a good option for a date night and we love how Kiara is nailing the look

Saree, not sorry

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She looks total babe in this look and is exuding major fashion goals

Oh-so-stunning

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Janhvi Kapoor’s love for blue

Click Here