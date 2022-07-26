Heading 3
Date night outfits feat. Kiara Advani
Anjali Sinha
JULY 26, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The actress dons a white sleeveless bodycon dress with corset detailing
Pristine in white
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
This blue corset top with matching colour pants is ideal for a date and Kiara approves it
Blu-tiful
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara raises the temperature in a shimmery deep-cut mini red with a matching blazer
Ravishing in red
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The Kabir Singh actress looks cute as she dons a pretty pink one-shoulder dress
Productive Sundays
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
This high-slit glam dress will surely make heads turn at any event and is perfect for a date too
The diva
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The star dons a beautiful black ensemble and we are in awe of it
Bewitching in black
Video: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara aces every look and we love how she added a pinch colour with pink boots to her white outfit
Style icon
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She looks gorgeous in a red pantsuit and we are taking notes!
Boss babe
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Sarees can also be a good option for a date night and we love how Kiara is nailing the look
Saree, not sorry
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She looks total babe in this look and is exuding major fashion goals
Oh-so-stunning
