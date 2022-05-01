Entertainment

Itisha Arya

MAY 02, 2022

David Beckham and Victoria: Sweet moments

Afternoon stroll

Image: David Beckham Instagram

The athletic couple took an afternoon stroll together during lockdown wearing all-black ensembles and hats

The family attended the launch of David's football team in Miami back in March 2020, with Victoria sharing a video of her and David dancing together

Image: Victoria Beckham Instagram

Always together

The Beckham family is one of the Instagrammable and adorable clans on Instagram

Happy Family

Image: Victoria Beckham Instagram

David Beckham and Victoria looked completely charming as they posed for a selfie

Image: David Beckham Instagram

Valentine's Day post

Image: David Beckham Instagram

David Beckham penned a loving note to his wife of 23 years, Victoria, for her 48th birthday

Birthday tribute

Image: David Beckham Instagram

The duo posed in adorable Christmas jumpers and made us all go aww

Christmas Spirit

Image: David Beckham Instagram

When the duo adorably shared a kiss during their date night and apologised to their kids for embarrassing them

Date night

Image: David Beckham Instagram

David penned a loving tribute to Victoria on Valentine's Day and mentioned how much she inspires him

So much in love

Image: David Beckham Instagram

David Beckham and his family came together for their perfect annual Christmas day snap winning the internet

Special moments

Image: David Beckham Instagram

David on Mother’s Day wished his mom while also taking a moment to wish a happy day to his loving wife

Mother's Day

