Entertainment
Itisha Arya
MAY 02, 2022
Heading 3
David Beckham and Victoria: Sweet moments
Afternoon stroll
Image: David Beckham Instagram
The athletic couple took an afternoon stroll together during lockdown wearing all-black ensembles and hats
The family attended the launch of David's football team in Miami back in March 2020, with Victoria sharing a video of her and David dancing together
Image: Victoria Beckham Instagram
Always together
The Beckham family is one of the Instagrammable and adorable clans on Instagram
Happy Family
Image: Victoria Beckham Instagram
David Beckham and Victoria looked completely charming as they posed for a selfie
Image: David Beckham Instagram
Valentine's Day post
Image: David Beckham Instagram
David Beckham penned a loving note to his wife of 23 years, Victoria, for her 48th birthday
Birthday tribute
Image: David Beckham Instagram
The duo posed in adorable Christmas jumpers and made us all go aww
Christmas Spirit
Image: David Beckham Instagram
When the duo adorably shared a kiss during their date night and apologised to their kids for embarrassing them
Date night
Image: David Beckham Instagram
David penned a loving tribute to Victoria on Valentine's Day and mentioned how much she inspires him
So much in love
Image: David Beckham Instagram
David Beckham and his family came together for their perfect annual Christmas day snap winning the internet
Special moments
Image: David Beckham Instagram
David on Mother’s Day wished his mom while also taking a moment to wish a happy day to his loving wife
Mother's Day
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Coachella 2022 best moments