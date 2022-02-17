Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
FEB 17, 2022
David Beckham moments with his family
The Beckham family
The renowned footballer, David Beckham, tied the knot with Victoria on July 4, 1999. The couple are parents to three boys, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, as well as a daughter, Harper
Image: David Beckham Instagram
David Beckham and his boys, Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn, looked all smiles as they posed for a selfie. David shared the picture on social media and captioned it 'Nothing like a fathers bond with his sons
Image: David Beckham Instagram
Beckham Boys
David and his little princess, Harper, went to plant some trees to celebrate the platinum jubilee of a planting initiative based in the United Kingdom
Image: David Beckham Instagram
Planting initiative
The kids, along with daddy cool, looked all voguish as they posed for a picture during a family outing
Image: David Beckham Instagram
Support system
Here's a cute picture of David and his wifey, Victoria, striking a goofy pose on their date night
Image: David Beckham Instagram
Date night
As they pose for a cool selfie, Daddy Cool and Cruz give major father-son goals
Image: David Beckham Instagram
Father-son duo
Here's a throwback picture of David with his parents and sister. He posted the picture on Instagram and captioned it, "Now you know where I got my style from
Image: David Beckham Instagram
Childhood picture
David and his little princess looked adorable as they planted a kiss during their morning walk
Image: David Beckham Instagram
Daddy’s girl
David and Harper striked a goofy pose as they celebrated Halloween
Image: David Beckham Instagram
Halloween day
