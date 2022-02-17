Entertainment

FEB 17, 2022

David Beckham moments with his family

The Beckham family

The renowned footballer, David Beckham, tied the knot with Victoria on July 4, 1999. The couple are parents to three boys, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, as well as a daughter, Harper

Image: David Beckham Instagram

David Beckham and his boys, Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn, looked all smiles as they posed for a selfie. David shared the picture on social media and captioned it 'Nothing like a fathers bond with his sons

Image: David Beckham Instagram

Beckham Boys

David and his little princess, Harper, went to plant some trees to celebrate the platinum jubilee of a planting initiative based in the United Kingdom

Image: David Beckham Instagram

Planting initiative

The kids, along with daddy cool, looked all voguish as they posed for a picture during a family outing

Image: David Beckham Instagram

Support system

Here's a cute picture of David and his wifey, Victoria, striking a goofy pose on their date night

Image: David Beckham Instagram

Date night

As they pose for a cool selfie, Daddy Cool and Cruz give major father-son goals

Image: David Beckham Instagram

Father-son duo

Here's a throwback picture of David with his parents and sister. He posted the picture on Instagram and captioned it, "Now you know where I got my style from

Image: David Beckham Instagram

Childhood picture

David and his little princess looked adorable as they planted a kiss during their morning walk

Image: David Beckham Instagram

Daddy’s girl

David and Harper striked a goofy pose as they celebrated Halloween

Image: David Beckham Instagram

Halloween day

