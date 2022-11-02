David Schwimmer's Friends journeySurabhi RedkarNOV 02, 2022ENTERTAINMENTImage: Getty ImagesRoss GellerIn the Friends reunion, show creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman revealed that they wrote the character of Ross with David Schwimmer in mindImage: Getty ImagesQuit TVBefore Friends, David Schwimmer had given up acting for television after going through a poor experience on a previous showImage: Getty ImagesDiverse CastingDavid Schwimmer said he fought for more diverse Friends especially when it came to the women who dated his character, RossImage: Getty ImagesJennifer Aniston CrushSchwimmer revealed in the Friends reunion that, during the early days of filming he had a crush on Aniston. He said, "The first season I had a major crush on Jen"Image: Getty ImagesOn a BreakDavid Schwimmer weighed in on Ross' "We were on a break" debate and said, “Yeah, it’s not even a question. They were on a break”Image: David Schwimmer InstagramCourteney Cox spoke about David Schwimmer's fan following and said, "When David goes outside, it's like the Beatles just arrived"The BeatlesImage: Getty ImagesTheatreIn an interview with Entertainment Weekly, David Schwimmer opened up about his love for drama and theatre saying, ""My first love is the stage..Image: Getty ImagesInternet BanterDavid Schwimmer funnily engaged in an internet banter with Jennifer Aniston as he recreated her shower snap recently showcasing their offscreen bondCastingDavid revealed that he was cast on Friends when he was 27 and had already worked in theatre before but found it frustrating that it was the sitcom that put him on the mapImage: Getty ImagesImage: Getty ImagesClosest Cast MemberDavid in his interview with The Guardian revealed, "There are different relationships among the cast, but I’m probably closest to LeBlanc"THANKS FOR READING NEXT: Best celebrity Halloween costumesClick Here