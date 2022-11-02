Heading 3

David Schwimmer's
Friends journey

Image: Getty Images

Ross Geller

In the Friends reunion, show creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman revealed that they wrote the character of Ross with David Schwimmer in mind

Image: Getty Images

Quit TV

Before Friends, David Schwimmer had given up acting for television after going through a poor experience on a previous show

Image: Getty Images

Diverse Casting

David Schwimmer said he fought for more diverse Friends especially when it came to the women who dated his character, Ross

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston Crush

Schwimmer revealed in the Friends reunion that, during the early days of filming he had a crush on Aniston. He said, "The first season I had a major crush on Jen"

Image: Getty Images

On a Break

David Schwimmer weighed in on Ross' "We were on a break" debate and said, “Yeah, it’s not even a question. They were on a break”

Image: David Schwimmer Instagram

Courteney Cox spoke about David Schwimmer's fan following and said, "When David goes outside, it's like the Beatles just arrived"

The Beatles

Image: Getty Images

Theatre

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, David Schwimmer opened up about his love for drama and theatre saying, ""My first love is the stage..

Image: Getty Images

Internet Banter

David Schwimmer funnily engaged in an internet banter with Jennifer Aniston as he recreated her shower snap recently showcasing their offscreen bond

Casting

David revealed that he was cast on Friends when he was 27 and had already worked in theatre before but found it frustrating that it was the sitcom that put him on the map

Image: Getty Images

Image: Getty Images

Closest Cast Member

David in his interview with The Guardian revealed, "There are different relationships among the cast, but I’m probably closest to LeBlanc"

