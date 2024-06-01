Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
june 1, 2024
DDPD 2: Ajay Devgn & R Madhavan Reunited
Ajay Devgn is credited as one of the best actors of the 90s who is still relevant and draws mass audiences to theaters
Ajay Devgn
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
Recently seen together in Shaitaan, Ajay Devgn is reuniting with R Madhavan for an upcoming venture
Exciting Reunion
Video: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram
Well, The actor is soon starting the filming of De De Pyaar De Sequel, for which both the actors are set to reunite
Upcoming Venture?
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
After the intense face-off between Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan in Shaitaan, the duo are set to face each other in a comical, fun situation
Ajay VS Madhavan
Images: Ajay devgn and R Madhavan's Instagram
Before Madhavan, Anil Kapoor was approached to play the quirky role, but he had to reject it because of date issues
Anil Kapoor Exits
Image: Anil Kapoor's Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh is playing the female lead. Tabu is also expected to join the cast
The Heroine
Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram
The story of the 2nd part will continue from where the first part ended
Story Continuation
Image: R Madhavan's Instagram
Anshul Sharma is directing the romantic comedy under the production banner of Luv Ranjan
The Director
Image: Imdb
De De Pyaar De 2 is set to go on the floors by June 2024
Shooting
Image: Imdb
The movie will hit the screens on May 1st, 2025
Release Date
Image: Luv Films’ Instagram
