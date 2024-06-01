Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment 

june 1, 2024

DDPD 2: Ajay Devgn & R Madhavan Reunited

Ajay Devgn is credited as one of the best actors of the 90s who is still relevant and draws mass audiences to theaters 

Ajay Devgn 

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram 

Recently seen together in Shaitaan, Ajay Devgn is reuniting with R Madhavan for an upcoming venture 

Exciting Reunion 

Video: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram 

Well, The actor is soon starting the filming of De De Pyaar De Sequel, for which both the actors are set to reunite 

 Upcoming Venture? 

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram 

After the intense face-off between Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan in Shaitaan, the duo are set to face each other in a comical, fun situation 

 Ajay VS Madhavan

Images: Ajay devgn and R Madhavan's Instagram 

Before Madhavan, Anil Kapoor was approached to play the quirky role, but he had to reject it because of date issues

 Anil Kapoor Exits

Image: Anil Kapoor's Instagram 

Rakul Preet Singh is playing the female lead. Tabu is also expected to join the cast 

The Heroine

Image: Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram 

The story of the 2nd part will continue from where the first part ended

Story Continuation

Image: R Madhavan's Instagram 

Anshul Sharma is directing the romantic comedy under the production banner of Luv Ranjan 

 The Director 

Image: Imdb

De De Pyaar De 2 is set to go on the floors by June 2024 

Shooting 

Image: Imdb

The movie will hit the screens on May 1st, 2025 

Release Date 

Image: Luv Films’ Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here