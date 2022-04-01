Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
apr 01, 2022
Heading 3
Debina Bonerjee's pregnancy diaries
New addition
Image: Debina Bonerjee Instagram
Debina Bonerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are expecting a new member to their family shortly. The couple is overjoyed and often posts pictures of the baby bump on social media
Announcement
Image: Debina Bonerjee Instagram
In February this year, the couple announced that they are expecting a child and left fans in awe
As she flaunts her baby bump, the actress radiates grace
Image: Debina Bonerjee Instagram
Mom-to-be
Gurmeet and Debina are ecstatic since they are about to become three after ten years of marriage
To becoming ‘three’
Image: Debina Bonerjee Instagram
The actress has been sticking to a tight training routine during her pregnancy. Fans were taken aback when they saw her doing a handstand
Image: Debina Bonerjee Instagram
Yoga
Baby shower
Image: Vikas Chaurasiya
Debina looked absolutely beautiful at her baby shower ceremony
Image: Debina Bonerjee Instagram
Debina uploaded this sweet video of Gurmeet, where he is seen sweetly caressing her baby bump
Full of love
Image: Debina Bonerjee Instagram
Soon to be parents, the couple here look all voguish while Debina flaunts her baby bump
All voguish
