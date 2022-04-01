Entertainment

Debina Bonerjee's pregnancy diaries

New addition

Image: Debina Bonerjee Instagram

Debina Bonerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are expecting a new member to their family shortly. The couple is overjoyed and often posts pictures of the baby bump on social media

Announcement

Image: Debina Bonerjee Instagram

In February this year, the couple announced that they are expecting a child and left fans in awe

As she flaunts her baby bump, the actress radiates grace

Image: Debina Bonerjee Instagram

Mom-to-be

Gurmeet and Debina are ecstatic since they are about to become three after ten years of marriage

To becoming ‘three’

Image: Debina Bonerjee Instagram

The actress has been sticking to a tight training routine during her pregnancy. Fans were taken aback when they saw her doing a handstand

Image: Debina Bonerjee Instagram

Yoga

Baby shower

Image: Vikas Chaurasiya

Debina looked absolutely beautiful at her baby shower ceremony

Image: Debina Bonerjee Instagram

Debina uploaded this sweet video of Gurmeet, where he is seen sweetly caressing her baby bump

Full of love

Image: Debina Bonerjee Instagram

Soon to be parents, the couple here look all voguish while Debina flaunts her baby bump

All voguish

