MAY 15, 2022

Debina Bonnerjee in designer suits

Red suit at baby shower

Image source- Debina Bonnerjee instagram

In the picture shared by the actress, she is seen in a beautiful red floor-length suit with a red dupatta. She had sported a bun and beautiful bangles

Multicolour suit

Image source- Debina Bonnerjee instagram

In the picture, she has sported a beautiful floral print suit with a yellow dupatta. She had sported palazzo pants

The actress looks beautiful in a yellow suit with a green dupatta. The suit has gota work on the edges and green dupatta has foil print. She has sported a jhumkas with the look

Image source- Debina Bonnerjee instagram

Yellow foil print

In the picture, she is looking beautiful in white lace print suit and red silk dupatta. She paired the look with beautiful jhumkas

White beautiful suit

Image source- Debina Bonnerjee instagram

Image source- Debina Bonnerjee instagram

Straight print suit

The actress is looking charming in a white suit with a blue floral print dupatta. She paired it with transparent heels

Image source- Debina Bonnerjee instagram

In the picture, Debina has sported a blue printed suit and red palazzo pants. She paired it with a blue dupatta

Simple yet elegant

Image source- Debina Bonnerjee instagram

In the picture, she has sported a cream suit with multi-colour floral print all over it. She paired the look with colourful earrings

White floral suit

Image source- Debina Bonnerjee instagram

Anarkali suit

Debina Bonnerjee looks beautiful in an all-over floral print flared suit with a green dupatta. She paired it with green earrings

Image source- Debina Bonnerjee instagram

Debina looks gorgeous in a beautiful dark green solid suit and light green dupatta. The dupatta has floral print with gota work. She has sported a mirror work earring

Solid green Suit

Image source- Debina Bonnerjee instagram

For the look Debina has sported a yellow suit with golden gota work on it. The colour is suiting her skin and she paired the suit with a white dupatta

Mustard yellow suit

