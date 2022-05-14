TELEVISION
Arushi Srivastava
MAY 15, 2022
Debina Bonnerjee in designer suits
Red suit at baby shower
Image source- Debina Bonnerjee instagram
In the picture shared by the actress, she is seen in a beautiful red floor-length suit with a red dupatta. She had sported a bun and beautiful bangles
Multicolour suit
Image source- Debina Bonnerjee instagram
In the picture, she has sported a beautiful floral print suit with a yellow dupatta. She had sported palazzo pants
The actress looks beautiful in a yellow suit with a green dupatta. The suit has gota work on the edges and green dupatta has foil print. She has sported a jhumkas with the look
Image source- Debina Bonnerjee instagram
Yellow foil print
In the picture, she is looking beautiful in white lace print suit and red silk dupatta. She paired the look with beautiful jhumkas
White beautiful suit
Image source- Debina Bonnerjee instagram
Image source- Debina Bonnerjee instagram
Straight print suit
The actress is looking charming in a white suit with a blue floral print dupatta. She paired it with transparent heels
Image source- Debina Bonnerjee instagram
In the picture, Debina has sported a blue printed suit and red palazzo pants. She paired it with a blue dupatta
Simple yet elegant
Image source- Debina Bonnerjee instagram
In the picture, she has sported a cream suit with multi-colour floral print all over it. She paired the look with colourful earrings
White floral suit
Image source- Debina Bonnerjee instagram
Anarkali suit
Debina Bonnerjee looks beautiful in an all-over floral print flared suit with a green dupatta. She paired it with green earrings
Image source- Debina Bonnerjee instagram
Debina looks gorgeous in a beautiful dark green solid suit and light green dupatta. The dupatta has floral print with gota work. She has sported a mirror work earring
Solid green Suit
Image source- Debina Bonnerjee instagram
For the look Debina has sported a yellow suit with golden gota work on it. The colour is suiting her skin and she paired the suit with a white dupatta
Mustard yellow suit
