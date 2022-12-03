Heading 3

Dec 2022: New K-dramas on our watchlist

DEC 03, 2022

Han Seok Kyu and Kim Seo Hyung are a married couple dealing with the wife’s sudden cancer news.

Recipe for Farewell

Image: Watcha

Image: Disney+

Connect

One man from a new race of immortals known as Connect chases a serial killer.

Image: tvN

Lee Jae Wook and Go Yoon Jung take the reins in Daeho after a 3 year time slip.

Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow

Image: Netflix

The story of the heist continues with more twists and turns.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Season 2

Image: MBC

A King and a con artist cross paths as she pretends to be possessed by the spirit of his dead wife.

The Forbidden Marriage

Image: TVING

The trio of best friends is back in town to wreak even more havoc!

Work Later, Drink Now 2

Image: JTBC

The Interest of Love

Employees of a bank face their careers and love life that is filled with hurdles.

Being a part of the fashion industry, two professionals find themselves falling in love.

The Fabulous

Image: Netflix

Image: Netflix

A woman seeks revenge on her bullies after growing up.

The Glory

Image: TVING

Fighting evils in a strange island, people from different walks of life cross paths.

Island

