Dec 2022: New K-dramas on our watchlist
Han Seok Kyu and Kim Seo Hyung are a married couple dealing with the wife’s sudden cancer news.
Recipe for Farewell
Connect
One man from a new race of immortals known as Connect chases a serial killer.
Lee Jae Wook and Go Yoon Jung take the reins in Daeho after a 3 year time slip.
Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow
The story of the heist continues with more twists and turns.
Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Season 2
A King and a con artist cross paths as she pretends to be possessed by the spirit of his dead wife.
The Forbidden Marriage
The trio of best friends is back in town to wreak even more havoc!
Work Later, Drink Now 2
The Interest of Love
Employees of a bank face their careers and love life that is filled with hurdles.
Being a part of the fashion industry, two professionals find themselves falling in love.
The Fabulous
A woman seeks revenge on her bullies after growing up.
The Glory
Fighting evils in a strange island, people from different walks of life cross paths.
Island
