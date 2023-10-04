December theatrical releases reshuffled

The last month of 2023 seems to be very crowded and crucial for film releases Take a look at the latest release plans:-
December 2023
The month begins with Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited action movie, Animal. It is all set to release in theaters on December 1st
Animal
Animal will clash with Meghna Gulzar-directed Sam Bahadur on December 1st. The movie stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead
Sam Bahadur
Earlier planned as a December 15 release, Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha is pre-poned a week earlier. The movie is now releasing on December 8th
Yodha
Yodha will clash with Sriram Raghavan-directed Merry Christmas on December 8th. The movie stars Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles
Merry Christmas
Captain Miller
Dhanush's Pan-India period action flick, Captain Miller is all set to release on December 15. It is getting the solo release as of now
Dunki
Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is releasing on Christmas 2023. The movie is expected to be his 3rd 1000-crore grosser this year
Salaar
However, Dunki is not getting free. The film has to face a clash with Salaar. Starring Prabhas in the lead, the action drama is one of the most-hyped films of 2023
In such a crowded space, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's untitled robotic love story was also scheduled to release on December 7th. However, now the film has been moved to a February 9th, 2024 release date
Shahid-Kriti film Postponed
With Salaar arriving in Dec 2023, the release plans of several movies turned upside down. The month was already set to witness two major clashes with Animal Vs. Sam Bahadur and Yodha Vs. Merry Christmas but now Salaar Vs. Dunki turned out to be the third and biggest clash this year