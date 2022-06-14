Heading 3

Decode BTS’ Jimin’s Solo Album FACE

Sugandha Srivastava 

MARCH 27, 2023

Entertainment 

Jimin is a popular South Korean singer, dancer, and songwriter who is best known as a member of the K-pop group BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan). He was born on October 13, 1995, in Busan, South Korea

Park Jimin

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC Instagram 

On June 14, 2022, BTS announced that the members will focus on solo promotions alongside group activities starting with the members’ debuts

BTS’ solo endeavours 

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC Instagram 

Following members J-Hope, Jin and RM, Jimin released his first solo album FACE which is an ode to Jimin’s phases of life

Jimin’s solo debut

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC Instagram 

Jimin's album is deeply influenced by his personal experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is said to explore themes related to solitude, inner struggle, and the pursuit of liberation

Theme Of The Album 

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC Instagram 

Jimin's voice blends perfectly with the melancholic mood of the song, which was inspired by the movie of the same name

Title Track: Like Crazy

Source: Jimin Instagram 

Jimin’s pre-release track 'Set Me Free Pt.2', is a hip-hop song that encourages living life freely by letting go of negative emotions. The song opens with a strong orchestral intro

Set Me Free Pt. 2

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC Instagram 

Since this album had been in works for two years, ‘Alone’ talks about feelings of emptiness and loneliness which was a very fearful and worrisome time for the singer

Alone 

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC Instagram 

Jimin describes facing off against his inner demons and finding the strength to keep going. It is a powerful and emotional expression of Jimin's struggles and his determination to keep pushing forward

Face-off

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC Instagram 

RM and J-Hope took to Instagram stories to appreciate Jimin's new album 

BTS Members' Reaction To FACE

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC Instagram 

BTS fans are lovingly called the BTS ARMY. They took to Instagram, Twitter and every other social media platform and appreciated Jimin's first solo album, charting it on music sites globally

BTS ARMY Reaction 

Source: Jimin Instagram 

