Jimin is a popular South Korean singer, dancer, and songwriter who is best known as a member of the K-pop group BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan). He was born on October 13, 1995, in Busan, South Korea
Park Jimin
On June 14, 2022, BTS announced that the members will focus on solo promotions alongside group activities starting with the members’ debuts
BTS’ solo endeavours
Following members J-Hope, Jin and RM, Jimin released his first solo album FACE which is an ode to Jimin’s phases of life
Jimin’s solo debut
Jimin's album is deeply influenced by his personal experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is said to explore themes related to solitude, inner struggle, and the pursuit of liberation
Theme Of The Album
Jimin's voice blends perfectly with the melancholic mood of the song, which was inspired by the movie of the same name
Title Track: Like Crazy
Jimin’s pre-release track 'Set Me Free Pt.2', is a hip-hop song that encourages living life freely by letting go of negative emotions. The song opens with a strong orchestral intro
Set Me Free Pt. 2
Since this album had been in works for two years, ‘Alone’ talks about feelings of emptiness and loneliness which was a very fearful and worrisome time for the singer
Alone
Jimin describes facing off against his inner demons and finding the strength to keep going. It is a powerful and emotional expression of Jimin's struggles and his determination to keep pushing forward
Face-off
RM and J-Hope took to Instagram stories to appreciate Jimin's new album
BTS Members' Reaction To FACE
BTS fans are lovingly called the BTS ARMY. They took to Instagram, Twitter and every other social media platform and appreciated Jimin's first solo album, charting it on music sites globally
BTS ARMY Reaction
