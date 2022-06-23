Heading 3

Decoding Suhana Khan's style

Shefali Fernandes

JUNE 24, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Suhana Khan Instagram

The Archies star donned a tight-fitted crop top with a crew neck and full sleeves. She teamed with blue denim pants and flaunted her midriff

Casual style

Photo: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana Khan's love for bodycon dresses knows no bounds. On her birthday, she looked fresh in a strappy one-shoulder orange dress

Bodycon dresses for the win

Photo: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana Khan is lounging on her couch as she poses in an animal print satin slip dress

Chic and classy

Photo: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana donned a white strap tank top and distressed blue denim shorts

Boss babe

Photo: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana Khan can be seen strolling on the streets of New York as she donned leather pants with a brown top

 Summer vibes

Photo: Suhana Khan Instagram

In the photo, Suhana wore a mint green dress, which featured halter neck straps and diamond-cut front details as she showed off her curves in her dress

Slaying in green

Photo: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana wore a knitted co-ord set. Khan’s choice of a crop top and bodycon skirt set is an ideal investment for a relaxed date night look

Dress to impress

Photo: Suhana Khan Instagram

The star kid can be seen playing with shades of brown, looking stunning in a beige turtleneck with chocolate brown pants

Playing with shades of brown

Suhana wore a strapless scrap top featuring an equestrian-inspired abstract print in shades of brown, beige, and grey, which was worn with a pair of blue jeans

Glowing in scarf top

Photo: Suhana Khan Instagram

Photo: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana donned a pre-draped saree which came with a halter-neck blouse, it also featured an embroidered belt

Ethnic done right

