Heading 3
Decoding Suhana Khan's style
Shefali Fernandes
JUNE 24, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo: Suhana Khan Instagram
The Archies star donned a tight-fitted crop top with a crew neck and full sleeves. She teamed with blue denim pants and flaunted her midriff
Casual style
Photo: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana Khan's love for bodycon dresses knows no bounds. On her birthday, she looked fresh in a strappy one-shoulder orange dress
Bodycon dresses for the win
Photo: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana Khan is lounging on her couch as she poses in an animal print satin slip dress
Chic and classy
Photo: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana donned a white strap tank top and distressed blue denim shorts
Boss babe
Photo: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana Khan can be seen strolling on the streets of New York as she donned leather pants with a brown top
Summer vibes
Photo: Suhana Khan Instagram
In the photo, Suhana wore a mint green dress, which featured halter neck straps and diamond-cut front details as she showed off her curves in her dress
Slaying in green
Photo: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana wore a knitted co-ord set. Khan’s choice of a crop top and bodycon skirt set is an ideal investment for a relaxed date night look
Dress to impress
Photo: Suhana Khan Instagram
The star kid can be seen playing with shades of brown, looking stunning in a beige turtleneck with chocolate brown pants
Playing with shades of brown
Suhana wore a strapless scrap top featuring an equestrian-inspired abstract print in shades of brown, beige, and grey, which was worn with a pair of blue jeans
Glowing in scarf top
Photo: Suhana Khan Instagram
Photo: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana donned a pre-draped saree which came with a halter-neck blouse, it also featured an embroidered belt
Ethnic done right
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Men take style cues from Varun Dhawan