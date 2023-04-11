Deep dive into new girl group X:IN
X:IN is a 5-member South Korean girl group under ESCROW Entertainment
Image - X:IN’s official Instagram
Aria is a part of the female group X:IN. Previously, she was a member of MEP-C, an upcoming girl group that was formed via the Universe training platform.
The lineup currently consists of E.Sha, Nizz, Nova, Hannah, and Aria
The group released a pre-debut single called “Who Am I” on March 12, 2023
X:IN debuted on April 11, 2023, with the album KEEPING THE FIRE.
X represents an unknown function (Like in math), which means that the group expresses things that can’t be defined in the world with their own colors.
Aria was born in Kerala, India. She later moved to Mumbai, Maharashtra, India in fifth grade
Her Birth name was Gauthami, is 20-year-old from Kerala.
After BLACKSWAN's Sriya, she's the second Indian K-pop idol to find a way into the K-pop industry
Her membership in the group was officially confirmed on March 8, 2023, as the fifth and final member. X:IN
