 Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

JUly 19, 2023

Deepika-Alia: Global brand ambassadors

The popular Bollywood actor has endorsed many global brands like Hyundai, Pepsi, and Heuer

Shah Rukh Khan

 Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram 

The global star has represented several brands like Guess, Tiffany & Co, and more. She was appointed as the brand ambassador for Bvlgari in 2021

Priyanka Chopra

 Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

The actor has been the face of many brands like Rado, Burger King, and Coca-Cola

Hrithik Roshan

 Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram

The highly accomplished Bollywood actress has been associated with luxury brands like L'Oréal, Nike, and Vogue 

Deepika Padukone 

 Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram 

Ranveer Singh has endorsed several brands like Adidas, Jack & Jones, and Nutella

Ranveer Singh

 Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram 

She is one of the prominent brand ambassadors for L'Oréal and Coca-Cola

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

 Image: Aishwarya Rai's Instagram 

The actress has been an ambassador for global brands ever since the start of her career. She has endorsed brands like Maybelline, Versace watches, and Sephora

Athiya Shetty

 Image: Athiya Shetty's Instagram

The former Miss World has endorsed the brand Estée Lauder

Manushi Chhillar

 Image: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram

The actor is the face of the global brand Armani Exchange

Karthik Aaryan

 Image: Karthik Aaryan's Instagram

The famous Bollywood actress is the global brand ambassador for Gucci after her Met Gala debut

Alia Bhatt

 Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

