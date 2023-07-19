Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
JUly 19, 2023
Deepika-Alia: Global brand ambassadors
The popular Bollywood actor has endorsed many global brands like Hyundai, Pepsi, and Heuer
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
The global star has represented several brands like Guess, Tiffany & Co, and more. She was appointed as the brand ambassador for Bvlgari in 2021
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
The actor has been the face of many brands like Rado, Burger King, and Coca-Cola
Hrithik Roshan
Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
The highly accomplished Bollywood actress has been associated with luxury brands like L'Oréal, Nike, and Vogue
Deepika Padukone
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Ranveer Singh has endorsed several brands like Adidas, Jack & Jones, and Nutella
Ranveer Singh
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
She is one of the prominent brand ambassadors for L'Oréal and Coca-Cola
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Image: Aishwarya Rai's Instagram
The actress has been an ambassador for global brands ever since the start of her career. She has endorsed brands like Maybelline, Versace watches, and Sephora
Athiya Shetty
Image: Athiya Shetty's Instagram
The former Miss World has endorsed the brand Estée Lauder
Manushi Chhillar
Image: Manushi Chhillar's Instagram
The actor is the face of the global brand Armani Exchange
Karthik Aaryan
Image: Karthik Aaryan's Instagram
The famous Bollywood actress is the global brand ambassador for Gucci after her Met Gala debut
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
