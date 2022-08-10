Heading 3

Deepika to Katrina: Divas in corset tops

Shefali Fernandes

AUGUST 10, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone wore a white strapless corset-style top from luxury fashion house Dolce and Gabbana. She paired it with white ripped jeans

Deepika Padukone

Photo: Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's outfit came with a tie-dye corset-style top tied up at her shoulders sans sleeves and wore a matching flared skirt

Katrina Kaif

Photo: Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor picked out a blue denim corset top from S&N by Shantanu & Nikhil, which was tucked inside high-waisted denim pants

Janhvi Kapoor

Photo: Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday wore a bustier corset top that came with drawstring detail at front and styled with a pair of pastel blue high-waist shorts

Ananya Panday

Photo: Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon wore an outfit from the brand, I Am Gia. It featured a strapless leather corset top teamed with matching tight leather pants

Photo: Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's OOTD from S&N by Shantanu & Nikhil featured a strapless corset top and paired it with pastel blue trousers with wide legs

Kiara Advani

Photo: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani chose a strapless white corset top that showed her gorgeous curves and paired it with blue ripped denim jeans

Disha Patani

Photo: Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria picked out a cream corset top that featured a black drawstring detailing at the front and wore baggy pants from Polite Society

Tara Sutaria

Photo: Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar donned a blue bustier printed corset with tie-knot detailing at the straps and teamed with ripped high-rise mom jeans

Bhumi Pednekar

Photo: Alaya F

Alaya F aced the faux leather trend yet again and teamed it up with coffee-coloured faux leather jogger pants

Alaya F

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Suhana, Shanaya & Ananya BFFs Forever

Click Here