Deepika to Katrina: Divas in corset tops
Shefali Fernandes
AUGUST 10, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo: Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone wore a white strapless corset-style top from luxury fashion house Dolce and Gabbana. She paired it with white ripped jeans
Deepika Padukone
Photo: Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif's outfit came with a tie-dye corset-style top tied up at her shoulders sans sleeves and wore a matching flared skirt
Katrina Kaif
Photo: Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor picked out a blue denim corset top from S&N by Shantanu & Nikhil, which was tucked inside high-waisted denim pants
Janhvi Kapoor
Photo: Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday wore a bustier corset top that came with drawstring detail at front and styled with a pair of pastel blue high-waist shorts
Ananya Panday
Photo: Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon wore an outfit from the brand, I Am Gia. It featured a strapless leather corset top teamed with matching tight leather pants
Photo: Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani's OOTD from S&N by Shantanu & Nikhil featured a strapless corset top and paired it with pastel blue trousers with wide legs
Kiara Advani
Photo: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani chose a strapless white corset top that showed her gorgeous curves and paired it with blue ripped denim jeans
Disha Patani
Photo: Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria picked out a cream corset top that featured a black drawstring detailing at the front and wore baggy pants from Polite Society
Tara Sutaria
Photo: Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar donned a blue bustier printed corset with tie-knot detailing at the straps and teamed with ripped high-rise mom jeans
Bhumi Pednekar
Photo: Alaya F
Alaya F aced the faux leather trend yet again and teamed it up with coffee-coloured faux leather jogger pants
Alaya F
