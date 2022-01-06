ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika and Anisha's relationship
Support System
Anisha flew to Mumbai to support Deepika at the premiere of her film 83 and the two lit up the red carpet
(Image- Pinkvilla)
Professional lives
The Padukone sisters are at the pinnacle of their professional lives
(Image- Deepika Padukone Instagram)
While Deepika is one of the leading names in Bollywood, Anisha is a professional golfer
(Image- Deepika Padukone Instagram)
The fantastic trio
Deepika and Anisha's group hug with Ranveer Singh looks absolutely sweet
(Image- Deepika Padukone Instagram)
Athletic genes
Prakash Padukone's daughters have inherited their father Prakash Padukone's athletic genes
(Image- Deepika Padukone Instagram)
As previously stated, Anisha is a golfer, while Deepika has competed at the National Level in Badminton
(Image- Deepika Padukone Instagram)
Indian Attires
Deepika and Anisha look gorgeous in their Indian attires and are all smiles in this photo from Deepika's pre-wedding festivities
(Image- Deepika Padukone Instagram)
Anchor of her life
Deepika adores her younger sister Anisha and refers to her as the ‘anchor of her life’ in a heartfelt post
(Image- Deepika Padukone Instagram)
