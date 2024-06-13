Heading 3
Deepika Padukone fan? Watch her movies here
The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is a period drama showcasing Alauddin Khilji's madness for a Rajputi Queen, Padmavati. Available on Prime Video
Padmavat
Image: Imdb
Image: Imdb
Deepika Padukone played an acid victim in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar
Chhapaak
Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Piku is a light-hearted story of a Bengali father and daughter. Available on Sony Liv
Image: Imdb
Piku
Deepika Padukone played an ISI agent in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The action drama made 1000 crores at the box office. Available on Prime Video
Image: Imdb
Pathaan
Cocktail is a romantic comedy-drama that stars Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty in the lead. The movie is available to watch on Prime Video
Image: Imdb
Cocktail
Fighter is an aerial action drama that stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead role. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is streaming on Netflix
Image: Imdb
Fighter
Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Tamasha is one of the remarkable movies of Deepika Padukone. Co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Tamasha is available on Netflix
Tamasha
Image: Imdb
The Ayan Mukerji directorial drama is a romantic drama that stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone together. The movie is streaming on Netflix
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Image: Imdb
A cinematic gem helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bajirao Mastani is a period drama exploring a Maratha warrior's real story. Streaming on Prime Video
Bajirao Mastani
Image: Imdb
Another Sanjay Leela Bhansali film that presented Deepika Padukone in a strong role. Co-starring Ranveer Singh, the movie is available on Prime Video
Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela
Image: Imdb
