JUNE 13, 2024

Deepika Padukone fan? Watch her movies here


The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is a period drama showcasing Alauddin Khilji's madness for a Rajputi Queen, Padmavati. Available on Prime Video 

 Padmavat 

Deepika Padukone played an acid victim in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar 

Chhapaak 

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Piku is a light-hearted story of a Bengali father and daughter. Available on Sony Liv 

Piku 

Deepika Padukone played an ISI agent in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The action drama made 1000 crores at the box office. Available on Prime Video 

Pathaan

Cocktail is a romantic comedy-drama that stars Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty in the lead. The movie is available to watch on Prime Video

Cocktail 

Fighter is an aerial action drama that stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead role. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is streaming on Netflix 

Fighter 

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Tamasha is one of the remarkable movies of Deepika Padukone. Co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Tamasha is available on Netflix 

 Tamasha 

The Ayan Mukerji directorial drama is a romantic drama that stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone together. The movie is streaming on Netflix 

 Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 

A cinematic gem helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bajirao Mastani is a period drama exploring a Maratha warrior's real story. Streaming on Prime Video

Bajirao Mastani

Another Sanjay Leela Bhansali film that presented Deepika Padukone in a strong role. Co-starring Ranveer Singh, the movie is available on Prime Video 

 Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela 

