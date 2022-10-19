Heading 3
Deepika Padukone-inspired Diwali outfits
Prerna Verma
OCT 19, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Pinkvilla
White sharara
Deepika looks stunning in this white sharara and it would be the perfect attire for a Diwali house party.
Image: Pinkvilla
Royal in a white saree
Deepika stuns in a white saree and you wouldn’t ever go wrong with this one for Diwali night.
Image: Pinkvilla
Style queen
Make your off-white saree stand out with a maroon blouse to go with it. Look at Deepika nail this look.
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Heavy lehenga look
A lehenga is a must-have in every girl’s wardrobe and it is perfect for the season.
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Simple yet beautiful
For those who do not wish to go overboard, here’s a perfect pick from Deepika’s wardrobe.
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Ruffled saree look
Give your look that retro touch with a ruffled saree and stand out.
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Sequins queen
Deepika looks sizzling in this sequined saree.
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
The velvet touch
Deepika looks nothing less than a princess in this mustard velvet salwar kameez.
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
The brilliant Banarasi
Deepika looks breathtakingly gorgeous in this Banarasi saree and indeed it gives a rich look.
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
The extravagant saree
This is for those who love the red colour and always wish to dress up in bright colours.