Heading 3

Deepika Padukone-inspired Diwali outfits

Prerna Verma

OCT 19, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Image: Pinkvilla

White sharara

Deepika looks stunning in this white sharara and it would be the perfect attire for a Diwali house party.

Image: Pinkvilla

Royal in a white saree

Deepika stuns in a white saree and you wouldn’t ever go wrong with this one for Diwali night.

Image: Pinkvilla

Style queen

Make your off-white saree stand out with a maroon blouse to go with it. Look at Deepika nail this look.

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Heavy lehenga look

A lehenga is a must-have in every girl’s wardrobe and it is perfect for the season.

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Simple yet beautiful

For those who do not wish to go overboard, here’s a perfect pick from Deepika’s wardrobe.

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Ruffled saree look

Give your look that retro touch with a ruffled saree and stand out.

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Sequins queen

Deepika looks sizzling in this sequined saree.

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The velvet touch

Deepika looks nothing less than a princess in this mustard velvet salwar kameez.

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The brilliant Banarasi

Deepika looks breathtakingly gorgeous in this Banarasi saree and indeed it gives a rich look.

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The extravagant saree

This is for those who love the red colour and always wish to dress up in bright colours.

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here