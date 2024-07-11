Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

ENTERTAINMENT

july 11, 2024

Deepika Padukone & Cinematic Universes

Soon-to-be Mommy, Deepika Padukone is one of the top actor right now 

Deepika Padukone 

The actress is known for her script choices and strong performances 

Scripts Choices

Top Indian filmmakers are presently creating their Cinematic Universes in India following the MCU

 Cinematic Universes 

Deepika Padukone is now a part of four big Indian Cinematic universes - Spy Universe, Cop Universe, Brahmastra Universe, and Kalki Cinematic Universe. Check out the details 

 Milestone 

Deepika Padukone played the role of an ISI agent, Rubai in Pathaan and entered YRF’s popular Spy Universe 

 Spy Universe 

The actor was seen in a sneak-peak glimpse of Brahmastra Part One, playing the mother of Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor). She is expected to play the leading role of Jalastra in its sequel 

Brahmastra Universe 

Deepika Padukone is officially entering Rohit Shetty’s money-spinner Cop Universe. She is reportedly making an extended cameo in Singham Again as the Lady Singham Shakti Shetty 

Cop Universe 

Video: Rohit Shetty's Instagram

The actress is making headlines for her graceful performance in Kalki 2898 AD these days. She played the role of Sumati - the mother of Kalki, in the film 

Kalki Cinematic Universe 

Deepika Padukone has been part of two back-to-back 1000 Cr grossers last year - Pathaan and Jawan. Her recent movie Kalki 2898 AD is also expected to join the list 

1000 Cr Grossers 

Deepika is presently enjoying her pregnancy period. She will be next seen in Singham Again. Moreover, she also has Brahmastra 2, Kalki 2, Pathaan 2, and The Intern in her kitty 

Work Front 

