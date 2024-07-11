Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
ENTERTAINMENT
july 11, 2024
Deepika Padukone & Cinematic Universes
Soon-to-be Mommy, Deepika Padukone is one of the top actor right now
Deepika Padukone
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
The actress is known for her script choices and strong performances
Scripts Choices
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Top Indian filmmakers are presently creating their Cinematic Universes in India following the MCU
Cinematic Universes
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Deepika Padukone is now a part of four big Indian Cinematic universes - Spy Universe, Cop Universe, Brahmastra Universe, and Kalki Cinematic Universe. Check out the details
Milestone
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Deepika Padukone played the role of an ISI agent, Rubai in Pathaan and entered YRF’s popular Spy Universe
Spy Universe
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
The actor was seen in a sneak-peak glimpse of Brahmastra Part One, playing the mother of Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor). She is expected to play the leading role of Jalastra in its sequel
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Brahmastra Universe
Deepika Padukone is officially entering Rohit Shetty’s money-spinner Cop Universe. She is reportedly making an extended cameo in Singham Again as the Lady Singham Shakti Shetty
Cop Universe
Video: Rohit Shetty's Instagram
The actress is making headlines for her graceful performance in Kalki 2898 AD these days. She played the role of Sumati - the mother of Kalki, in the film
Kalki Cinematic Universe
Image: Vyjayanthi Movies’ Instagram
Deepika Padukone has been part of two back-to-back 1000 Cr grossers last year - Pathaan and Jawan. Her recent movie Kalki 2898 AD is also expected to join the list
1000 Cr Grossers
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Deepika is presently enjoying her pregnancy period. She will be next seen in Singham Again. Moreover, she also has Brahmastra 2, Kalki 2, Pathaan 2, and The Intern in her kitty
Work Front
Image: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.