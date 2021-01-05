Deepika Padukone: From model to actress January 05, 2021
Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful stars of Bollywood
She began her journey as a model
Before entering the acting industry, she starred in Himesh Reshammiya's music video for the song Naam Hai Tera
She made her acting debut with Kannada film Aishwarya
She starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in her first Bollywood movie titled Om Shanti Om
The actress revealed that many made fun of her accent in Om Shanti Om and she was hurt by it
She later starred in multiple films like Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and more
Deepika made her Hollywood debut with XXX: The Return of Xander Cage in 2017
The actress was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak
On the personal front, Deepika is married to actor Ranveer Singh
