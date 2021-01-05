Deepika Padukone: From model to actress

January 05, 2021

Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful stars of Bollywood

She began her journey as a model

Before entering the acting industry, she starred in Himesh Reshammiya's music video for the song Naam Hai Tera

She made her acting debut with Kannada film Aishwarya

She starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in her first Bollywood movie titled Om Shanti Om
The actress revealed that many made fun of her accent in Om Shanti Om and she was hurt by it

She later starred in multiple films like Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and more

Deepika made her Hollywood debut with XXX: The Return of Xander Cage in 2017

The actress was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak

On the personal front, Deepika is married to actor Ranveer Singh

