27 OCTOBER, 2023
Deepika Padukone Movies
This film marked Deepika's debut in Bollywood, and she played a double role alongside Shah Rukh Khan
Om Shanti Om (2007)
In this movie, actress played the role of shy and introvert medical student who goes on a life changing Manali trip
Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (2013)
In this romantic film, she played the role of Veronica, earning appreciation for her performance
Cocktail (2012)
In this action-comedy film directed by Rohit Shetty, Deepika again teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan
Chennai Express (2013)
In this Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, the actress played the lead role of Leela
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)
In this heartwarming family drama Deepika portrayed the titular character alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan
Piku (2015)
In this historical epic directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, she played the role of Mastani, earning appreciation and several awards
Bajirao Mastani (2015)
Deepika played the role of Rani Padmavati in another Sanjay Leela Bhansali historical drama that got widespread attention and appreciation
Padmaavat (2018)
In the movie, Deepika made a cameo which was the most-loved character in the film
Jawan (2023)
The actress is now preparing for her upcoming movies Fighter and Singham 3
Upcoming movies
