Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

27 OCTOBER, 2023

Deepika Padukone Movies

This film marked Deepika's debut in Bollywood, and she played a double role alongside Shah Rukh Khan

Om Shanti Om (2007) 

In this movie, actress played the role of shy and introvert medical student who goes on a life changing Manali trip 

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (2013)

In this romantic film, she played the role of Veronica, earning appreciation for her performance

Cocktail (2012)

In this action-comedy film directed by Rohit Shetty, Deepika again teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan 

Chennai Express (2013) 

 In this Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, the actress played the lead role of Leela

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013) 

In this heartwarming family drama Deepika portrayed the titular character alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan

Piku (2015)

 In this historical epic directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, she played the role of Mastani, earning appreciation and several awards

Bajirao Mastani (2015) 

Deepika played the role of Rani Padmavati in another Sanjay Leela Bhansali historical drama that got widespread attention and appreciation

Padmaavat (2018) 

In the movie, Deepika made a cameo which was the most-loved character in the film

Jawan (2023)

The actress is now preparing for her upcoming movies Fighter and Singham 3

Upcoming movies

